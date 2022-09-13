UPDATE: I-80 closed in both direction due to Dutch Fire

UPDATE at 409 p.m.:

According to Caltrans, I-80 is closed in both directions due to the Dutch Fire. I-80 Eastbound is closed at Colfax and I-80 westbound is closed at the Hwy 20 separation. There is no estimated time of opening, Caltrans wrote in a tweet.

UPDATE 3:34 p.m.:





An additional evacuation warning has been called for the Dutch Flat Fire. Zone is called DF2.

“From Sacramento St at the railroad tracks, East of Sacramento St-Diggins, South of county line from Diggins to Drum Power House Rd/Drum Forebay Rd and Culberson Rd, West of Sugar Pine Rd to Crystal Springs & I-80, North of I-80,” the post said.

Link here: https://pcsogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=34e6172213b540c8b8b064d8a7da4f76&fbclid=IwAR3usj-f4P6Zd90CLAdNtO6WnUbAR-W5I2kUTBk8Oa_vkxsKmLTfr5UVP6g

Zone DF1 is under an evacuation order.

UPDATE 3:21 p.m.:

Westbound I-80 is shut down at Highway 20 and eastbound I-80 is shut down at Gold Run, according to a tweet from the Placer County Sherrif’s Office.

A temporary evacuation center has been set up at Sierra Vista Community Center, located at 55 School St., in Colfax, the tweet continued.

UPDATE: WB 80 shut down at State Route 20 and EB 80 shut down at Gold Run. **Temporary Evacuation Center has been set up for the Dutch Flat Fire at: Sierra Vista Community Center 55 School St, in Colfax. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) September 13, 2022

UPDATE 3 p.m.:

Cal Fire reports the Dutch Fire, in Dutch Flat near I-80 and Ridge Road, is now 25 acres.

Initially Posted:

A vegetation fire has caused evacuation orders in the Dutch Flat area near Interstate 80.





Sheriff’s deputies are evacuating the areas of Ridge Road, Frost Hill Road and Murry Ranch Road, according to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

More info on evacuations can be found here: https://pcsogis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=34e6172213b540c8b8b064d8a7da4f76&fbclid=IwAR3usj-f4P6Zd90CLAdNtO6WnUbAR-W5I2kUTBk8Oa_vkxsKmLTfr5UVP6g

At 2 p.m., Caltrans closed I-80 westbound at the 80/20 junction.

“All I-80 WB traffic is being routed to SR-20 through Nevada City and Grass Valley. Construction operations for the SR-20 Omega Curves project are being stopped for the day,” Caltrans wrote in a tweet.

All I-80 WB traffic is being routed to SR-20 through Nevada City and Grass Valley. Construction operations for the SR-20 Omega Curves project are being stopped for the day. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) September 13, 2022

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. as a 20-foot by 20-foot spot near the Interstate before quickly growing to 15 acres.

Check The Union Now for live updates: https://www.theunion.com/now.