Vegetation fire burns less than an acre along McCourtney Road

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a vegetation fire along Rancho Nogotta Lane and McCourtney Road Friday afternoon.

The fire, moving slowly, was reported just before 4 p.m.

By 4:30 p.m., forward progress had been stopped, contained to within an acre.

A nearby residence was temporarily threatened. The cause of the fire was unknown as of press time.

Firefighters responded from Grass Valley Engine 1, Higgins Fire Engine 23, Rough and Ready, Cal Fire and the Tahoe National Forest.