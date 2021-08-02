 UPDATE: Forward progress stopped for fire at Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads | TheUnion.com
UPDATE: Forward progress stopped for fire at Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads

UPDATE 11:31 a.m.:

There is an evacuation order for all Loma Rica Ranch properties and an evacuation warning for the surrounding areas, according to a tweet from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.

UPDATE 11:21 a.m.:

Forward progress has been stopped. Fire holding at two acres, though scanner reports indicate spot fires are still causing issues on the north side of Idaho Maryland Road.

INITIALLY POSTED:

A vegetation fire was reported Monday in the area of Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads.

The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m.

