UPDATE: Forward progress stopped for fire at Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads

UPDATE 11:31 a.m.:
There is an evacuation order for all Loma Rica Ranch properties and an evacuation warning for the surrounding areas, according to a tweet from the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.
There is an evacuation order for all Loma Rica Ranch properties.
There is an evacuation warning for the surrounding areas.
— Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) August 2, 2021
UPDATE 11:21 a.m.:
Forward progress has been stopped. Fire holding at two acres, though scanner reports indicate spot fires are still causing issues on the north side of Idaho Maryland Road.
Brunswick Incident Command reporting that forward progress has been stopped. Personnel still working multiple hotspots and spot fires. Firefighters will be on scene through the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/v8CQipiIea
— GRS/NEV FIRE (@GRSNEVFIRE) August 2, 2021
INITIALLY POSTED:
A vegetation fire was reported Monday in the area of Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads.
The fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m.
@GRSNEVFIRE, @CALFIRENEU and @NCCFIRE Working an approximate 1 acre vegetation fire in the area of Brunswick Road in Idaho-Maryland Road. Air Tankers making multiple drops. Please use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/ekq0ezuxu4
— GRS/NEV FIRE (@GRSNEVFIRE) August 2, 2021
