Vegetation abatement, armored vehicle purchase on tap for Nevada County Board of Supervisors

The outdated, 48,000 pound Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle (MRAP) will be returned. The Sheriff’s office will recommend the Board of Supervisors purchase the Bearcat (pictured) to serve the community in it’s place.

Updates to the Nevada County’s Hazardous Vegetation and Combustible Material Abatement ordinance, as well as the proposed purchase of a purpose-built armored vehicle, will come before the board of supervisors during their regularly scheduled meeting today.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at 950 Maidu Avenue in Nevada City with scheduled agenda items begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue into the afternoon session at 1:30 p.m.

Craig Griesbach, Director of the Office of Emergency Services will give an update to the BOS on the Hazardous Vegetation and Combustible Material Abatement, Nevada County Ordinance #2477 during the afternoon session.

This presentation will provide recommendations to BOS on how the Office of Emergency Services continually examines new methods and ideas to improve defensible space throughout Nevada County even though the Defensible Space Program currently has a 95% compliance rate.

One item for discussion are a 50/50 cost share provision which states, “if a property owner’s 100 foot defensible space cannot be achieved without encroaching on their neighbor’s property, the neighbor has the right to request the property owner to pay for 50% of the cost,” according to the details from the BOS complete board packet.

Feedback from the public and the stakeholders contacted by the Office of Emergency Services (OES) is contrasting. The stakeholders’ feedback had a 67% approval rate while the public feedback approval was only 42%.

The OES is recommending that the Nevada County BOS keep the 50/50 cost share provision.

One resident of Alta Sierra Estates, Doug Coursey, spoke with The Union stating, “The County created the Defensible Space Inspection a few years ago, and the program is run on complaints. Otherwise, the OES won’t do anything. The forced 50/50 shared costs idea shuts down the parties who might want to complain.”

The Defensible Space Inspection Program states that both parties benefit from to shared cost; however, Coursey makes the point that “I don’t pay for half the repairs on my neighbors car, even though I benefit from it running safely, why should i pay half of the cost to clean up their mess.”

The OES states that the advantages of the cost share provision would be that it encourages neighbors to work together, it is more equitable for both parties, and that it prevents complaints for hazardous vegetation that doesn’t directly impact the reporting party and is helpful with frivolous complaints.

“The disadvantages of the cost share provision are that it can slow the process down since defensible space Inspection is dealing with two parties to achieve compliance,” according to information presented in a slideshow by the OES. In addition “an estimated 10-12% of reporting parties choose not to proceed due to cost.”

A second part of the presentation by OES is the concern that Nevada County has over 423,000 acres of unimproved land. “Some property owners are out of the area or the lands may be neglected allowing them to become overgrown. Treating every acre of vacant land in Nevada County is not possible due to cost, lack of workforce,” according to the details in the board packet. “The Defensible Space team are reviewing reasonable alternatives such as 30’ shaded fuel breaks along property lines and treating parcels less than 1 acre.”

The Defensible Space team is also examining the possibility of adding a requirement for property owners to maintain a 5 foot ember resistant zone around structures and continuing an educational approach to defensible space versus enforcement.

The afternoon session will also feature a presentation by the Nevada County Sheriffs Department, who will be recommending the board “authorize the purchase of a purpose-built armored vehicle known as a Bearcat, from Lenco Armored Vehicles in the amount of $376,000.00,” according to details included in the board packet.

The Mine Resistant Armored Protection vehicle or (MRAP), gifted to Nevada County in 2014, will be returned to the US Government with the Bearcat purpose-built vehicle suggested as its replacement by the Sheriff’s Office.

Funding for the Bearcat vehicle will come from the Sheriff’s Office special revenue fund with no impact to the General Fund.

In 2014, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office took delivery of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle (MRAP) and drawbacks of the MRAP including its tremendous size and weight – 48,000 pounds – making it slow and with limited access to narrow roadways, was highlighted by the Sheriffs. The older MRAP also lacked driver and passenger visibility as well as rollover and entrapment concerns, according to information provided by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

The Bearcat was built for domestic law enforcement, it is lighter – 17,000 pounds – and more agile to maneuver. It is built on a Ford F-550 super duty chassis and is off-road rated with run flat tires.

