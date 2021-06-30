Vandal in downtown Grass Valley defaces businesses, paintings

Police say they’re investigating a spree of graffiti taggings in downtown Grass Valley on businesses, art displays, and public signage which will likely cost thousands of dollars to repair.

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Grass Valley police discovered around 15 taggings in the area around Mill and South Auburn streets, according to Sgt. Clint Lovelady.

Police found that the graffiti had covered the exterior walls and windows of four different businesses, as well as some paintings that were on public display on Mill Street. The graffiti was also on some signage at a bus stop and on some trash cans, Lovelady said.

The vandalized paintings have since been removed from display and are being repaired, although it appears as though a few of the art pieces may not be salvageable due to the extent of the damage, Lovelady added.

The person responsible for the graffiti had written some words on each of the tagged sites using white, black, and blue colors, the officer said, although police weren’t able to discern the inscribed words. The words appear to be the same in every case of the vandalism, Lovelady said, due to the consistency of the handwriting at all locations.

The damage to the businesses and the displayed paintings is fairly substantial, and while no official cost estimate is yet available, the sergeant said it would likely cost at least several thousand dollars to repair all the damage.

Authorities are reviewing video surveillance of the area, Lovelady said. The case remains under investigation.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com

Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Grass Valley police discovered around 15 taggings in the area around Mill and South Auburn streets, according to Sgt. Clint Lovelady.

Grass Valley Police Department