Vandal breaks glass on door, damages window at Grass Valley Police Department

From a Grass Valley Police Department release:

On Wednesday night, an unknown individual threw a rock at a glass door of the Police Department lobby. The rock broke the glass and also damaged another lobby window. Our investigation into the vandalism is ongoing. At this time we believe the suspect was acting alone and do not know the motive for their actions.

Repairing and reinforcing the doors and windows of the lobby are a priority. For the time being, we’ve had to close our lobby for safety reasons. We will post a notification when the repairs are complete and the lobby is once again open for walk-in service.

In the meantime, you can get a hold of us as follows:

Emergencies – call 911

To report a crime or speak to an officer – call (530) 265-7880

For all other Police related services – call (530) 477-4600

Thanks for your patience while we get these repairs completed! We will also post more information about the suspect of this incident at a later time.