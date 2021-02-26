Vaccine update: Nevada County to publish COVID-19 vaccine clinic appointments in MyTurn

FROM A RELEASE:

New COVID-19 vaccination appointments for the Nevada County Public Health Department’s Whispering Pines Clinic in Grass Valley will become available for scheduling Friday, February 26, at noon on My Turn (myturn.ca.gov ).

My Turn is where Californians can find out if they are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, schedule appointments, and sign up for notifications. Nevada County will continue to post new appointment availability for the Whispering Pines clinic at noon on Fridays.

Vaccine supply is still very limited. Residents are asked to make every effort to review eligibility before making an appointment. Nevada County is now vaccinating all of Phase 1A and 1B as supplies allow. Review the vaccine eligibility schedule here: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3172/VaccineSchedule .

All vaccinations are by appointment only and patients will be asked to show proof of age, residency, or employment depending on phase status. There will continue to be more vaccine appointments from health care providers and pharmacies. Please take a vaccination appointment if offered. If your plans change and you cannot make your vaccination appointment, please cancel your appointment with the provider. For a list of local COVID-19 vaccine providers, please visit: http://www.mynevadacounty.com/3183/Vaccine-Providers . Vaccinations are prioritized according to age and risk and will continue to expand through the Spring and Summer.

Those with questions or concerns should contact 211 or 1-833-DIAL211 to speak with an operator 24/7.

Source: Nevada County