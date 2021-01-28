Vaccine sign-up system expected in Nevada County within 2 weeks

Nevada County is expected to start using MyTurn, an online portal where people can sign up for COVID-19 vaccination clinics — if they are eligible, and if there is the vaccine availability for clinics in their county — within the next two weeks, according to Nevada County Public Health Director Jill Blake.

The system was first piloted in Los Angeles and San Diego counties, and Blake explained what its statewide implementation means for Nevada County in a “Vaccinate Nevada County” Thursday webinar hosted by YubaNet, which featured a panel of local health officials and professionals.

“That is a place where they can go to ‘sign up,’ and they’ll be alerted when clinics are available, but that’s the other point I think people are really struggling with,” said Blake. “We can tell them to go there, but what we can’t tell them just yet is exactly when there will be clinics that are open to the public.”

Blake said that, as the county receives more vaccines, they will be increasingly available through more “routine channels,” including pharmacies and clinics, which the public will be able to sign up for.

Asked when vaccine allocations to the county might reach the level necessary for residents to have that kind of access, Blake said estimates provided to local health officials indicate it could take around three to four weeks for availability to be “more normalized, more routine, and we would have a sense of what our ongoing allocations would be based on the supply.”

Currently, California residents can visit the MyTurn site, answer questions about their age, occupation, and other eligibility metrics, and find out whether they are currently eligible to be vaccinated. If there are vaccination appointments, they can proceed to sign up.

As of Thursday this is not an option in Nevada County, but users can register their contact information to be notified “when it’s your turn.”

Nevada County director of Health and Human Services Ryan Gruver responded during the webinar to a frustration he said he has heard during the vaccine rollout thus far: Why hasn’t the county ordered more doses?

“We’re given a certain allocation from the state because of the limited supply at the federal level, and we’ve brought on every dose that’s available to us, so there’s not an option to get more,” said Gruver.

According to Gruver, as of last week, the Public Health channel of Nevada County has received a total of 5,800 first doses and expects 1,770 to be delivered this week, for an expected end-of-week total of 7,570 doses.

Doses have been allocated within Nevada County through other channels as well, including 1,400 doses to Dignity Health Medical Group, which includes Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and is allocated doses through the state as a multi-county entity.

Chapa-De Indian Health has also received 800 doses between their Auburn and Grass Valley locations through Indian Health Service, a federal Health and Human Services agency.

Lastly, vaccination is underway for the staff and residents of skilled nursing and long-term care facilities, who receive their vaccine allocation separately through the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care.

County officials have not been provided the number of doses allocated through that federal pharmacy partnership, according to Gruver, although he said the facilities are expected to complete their vaccinations “in the next couple of weeks.“

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.