Vaccine clinic hours to be reduced
With vaccine availability more widespread and local demand dwindling, the Nevada County Public Health Department is planning to reduce hours at the Whispering Pines clinic throughout July. Please see the media release on our website: https://mynevadacounty.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=3955.
This week, over 60% of Nevada County adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Public Health’s REACH Team will provide pop-up clinics in hard-to-reach communities and in-home vaccinations for those unable to leave the house for medical reasons.
The REACH Team will also work with local businesses to vaccinate their staff. Business owners interested in scheduling a vaccination event for their employees can submit a request at MyNevadaCounty.com/BizVax.
Vaccine opportunities will still be available at local pharmacies and clinics. Nevada County residents can schedule their free appointment online at MyTurn.ca.gov or by calling 1-833-422-4255. MyTurn automatically shows open appointments within a 50-mile radius.
Source: Nevada County
