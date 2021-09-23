Vaccination required: Employees of Vail Resorts, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe must get the shot

With the end of summer and cooler temperatures arriving, several of the area’s ski resorts have announced plans for winter operations.

For many of those working as lift operators, ski instructors, or jobs at local mountains this winter, a vaccine will likely be mandated. Officials from Vail Resorts and Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe have already confirmed employees will have to be vaccinated ahead of this year’s season. Other mountain officials say they are in the process of updating protocols before the first snow hits.

“We are fortunate that the core of our experience takes place outdoors in vast mountain settings,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts, in a news release. “However, as we welcome guests from around the world to the indoor experience at our resorts, we feel it’s important to do our part to combat the spread of COVID-19. We all need the opportunity to enjoy and experience the great outdoors, and we could not be more excited to welcome guests back to our resorts for the 2021-22 ski and ride season.”

Vail Resorts, which operates Northstar California Resort, Heavenly Ski Resort, and Kirkwood Mountain Resort, will require guests to be vaccinated in order eat at indoor dining areas, in addition to mandating all employees be vaccinated.

Similarly, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe also announced employees will have to be vaccinated.

“The health and safety of our employees and our guests continues to be our highest priority. Our intention is to do everything we can to open and operate safely all season long, and that starts with requiring our employees to be vaccinated,” said Mike Pierce, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe marketing director, in the resort’s announcement. “We are confident that the wage increase and cost of living adjustment that will also go into effect this season will help us to both remain competitive as an employer, and attract and retain top talent across a variety of positions.”

With President Joe Biden directing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to create rules requiring employees with 100 or more employees to mandate workers be vaccinated, the area’s ski resorts are left working out the details as opening dates near.

Jon Slaughter, executive director of marketing and sales at Sugar Bowl Resort, said human resources is still finalizing aspects of employment at the mountain. Similarly, Palisades Tahoe, Boreal Mountain California, Soda Springs, Tahoe Donner, and others have yet to release plans for winter operations.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union

