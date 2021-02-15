UTV driver rescued after being swept down Wolf Creek

A woman was rescued from Wolf Creek Saturday night after the UTV she was driving was swept downstream, authorities said.

At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday, firefighters from Cal Fire Higgins Station, along with members of the CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team, Nevada County Consolidated firefighters and Sierra Nevada Ambulance personnel responded to a reported need for a water rescue, according to a Cal Fire Facebook post.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw a UTV that had been swept down a rain-swollen Wolf Creek while its driver was trying to cross, the press release stated. A rescue team member conducted a shallow water crossing to get to the driver in the UTV, put a personal flotation device on her and helped her back to the shore. The woman was medically evaluated and released at the scene, the release stated.