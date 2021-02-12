Utility work scheduled on State Route 174
Caltrans is alerting motorists about scheduled PG&E utility work on State Route 174 next week requiring one-way traffic control.
PG&E crews will be relocating utility lines in preparation for continued construction on the $27.1 million State Route 174 Safety Improvement Project. One-way traffic control between You Bet Road and Dalmatian Drive/Buena Woods Way is scheduled Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time when passing through the area.
The safety improvement project is realigning several curves, widening shoulders, adding a southbound left turn pocket at Greenhorn Access Road and improving the clear recovery zone, allowing errant vehicles to regain control. DeSilva Gates Construction of Sacramento is the primary contractor for the project with major construction work scheduled to resume this spring.
Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
