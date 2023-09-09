OAKLAND, Calif. — With the number of reported scam attempts targeting Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers nearly tripling during the first seven months of 2023 compared to this time last year, PG&E is committed to helping customers recognize the signs of a scam and avoid falling victim.

“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics and tricks, so awareness and reporting are more important than ever to keeping our customers safe,” said Matt Foley, lead customer scam investigator for PG&E. “If a phone call, visit to your home or email doesn’t feel right, don’t fall for it. Delete it, shut the door or hang up. Remember, PG&E will never ask for your financial information over the phone or via email, nor will we request payment via pre-paid debit cards or other methods of money transfer, including mobile applications.”