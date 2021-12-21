Utah man killed in last week’s wreck

Authorities have released the name of the man they say was killed in a Dec. 15 crash on Interstate 80, near Cisco Grove.

Larry Rankin Jr., 48, of Ogden, Utah, died after his westbound 2021 Volkswagen apparently collided with the rear of a Caltrans plow truck, the California Highway Patrol has said.

The wreck happened during a snowstorm.

Details of the crash were unavailable. The Caltrans driver had minor injuries, authorities said.

The crash shuttered westbound traffic in the area for about an hour.





— Alan Riquelmy