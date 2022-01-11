USDA approves SNAP food replacement due to snowstorms and outages
Some Nevada County households impacted by power outages caused by record-breaking snowfall and heavy winds that began on December 26 could be eligible for replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/CalFresh benefits, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced. This is one of many recent steps USDA has taken to ensure California residents in need have food to eat.
Rather than require SNAP households to report food losses individually, USDA allowed the state of California to approve automatic mass replacements for residents in specific zip codes in 17 counties who lost food as a result of the severe snowstorms and power outages. Among those are Nevada and Placer counties. More details will be made available through the California Department of Social Services.
SNAP participants in areas hardest hit by the disaster may have a portion of their December benefits replaced. Additionally, USDA has approved California’s request to waive timely reporting of food loss for households due to power outages caused by severe winter storms that began on December 26. This waiver approval allows impacted households to make a request for replacement of SNAP benefits and includes November 2021 Emergency Allotments issued on December 4 and 11, 2021. The waiver is in effect through January 25, 2022.
Individuals seeking more information about this and other available aid should dial 2-1-1. For more information about California SNAP, visit https://www.cdss.ca.gov/food-nutrition/calfresh.
