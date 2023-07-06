Upstate California Creative Corps grants

$3.38 million in grants was awarded to 27 partner agencies and 54 lead creative partners, including to those in Nevada County.

 Courtesy Photo

County arts agencies across California’s Upstate Region, led by Nevada County Arts Council, announce $3.38 million in grant awards to 27 partner agencies and 54 lead creative partners, with a total of 1,010 artists and culture bearers supporting initiatives serving California’s least represented peoples, and most vulnerable communities and environments.

Announcing Upstate California Creative Corps grantees follows over seven months of outreach, listening and support before and during the program’s application window. Says Eliza Tudor, Executive Director at Nevada County Arts Council, administering organization for Upstate California Creative Corps under California Arts Council: “Listening to those we intended to serve has been fundamental to our work and informed the development of our grant guidelines. Over 90% of our grantees are first time applicants for state funding. We couldn’t be more honored to enter this phase of the Creative Corps alongside our partners, together shedding light on some of the most important issues of our time.”

By resolution of Nevada County Board of supervisors, Nevada County Arts Council is State-Local Partner with California Arts Council, and part of a coalition of County Arts Agencies serving diverse populations in every county across California. A 501c3 not-for-profit organization, Nevada County Arts Council facilitates collaborative efforts that promote and sustain the visual, literary and performing arts of Nevada County to advance the cultural, social and economic life of all community members. Learn more at https://www.nevadacountyarts.org.