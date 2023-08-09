Upstate California Creative Corps

Three Upstate California Creative Corps grantees attended a recent Nevada City Council meeting. From left: Michelle Amador, Jai Hanes and Yasmin Badshamiah.

 Photo by Michaelyn Logue

Creatives and culture bearers in 19 Northern California counties began receiving $3.38 million in grants last week from the Upstate Division of the California Creative Corps.

“Eighty-seven percent of our grantees are first-time applicants for state funding,” said Eliza Tudor, executive director of the Nevada County Arts Council, which administers the Upstate California Creative Corps under the California Arts Council.