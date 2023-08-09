Creatives and culture bearers in 19 Northern California counties began receiving $3.38 million in grants last week from the Upstate Division of the California Creative Corps.
“Eighty-seven percent of our grantees are first-time applicants for state funding,” said Eliza Tudor, executive director of the Nevada County Arts Council, which administers the Upstate California Creative Corps under the California Arts Council.
“We couldn’t be more honored to enter this phase of the Creative Corps alongside our partners, together shedding light on some of the most important issues of our time,” she said.
The California Creative Corps comprises 14 service regions in the state. It is the result of a recommendation from the Governor’s Economic and Jobs Recovery Task Force, and it is the first of its kind in the nation.
The Creative Corps is modeled after the federal Works Progress Administration (WPA) of the Great Depression in 1939-1943.
“Our grantees are collectively part of a media, outreach and engagement campaign designed to increase awareness for issues such as public health, water and energy conservation, climate mitigation, emergency preparedness, relief and recovery, and social justice,” Tudor said.
Creative job creation
The Creative Corps is employing people in the arts to use their skills and talents to improve and document the lives of California’s least represented peoples and the most vulnerable communities and environments.
Out of almost 300 applicants, 81 projects received funding. The Upstate California Creative Corps team oversaw review panels in every county that offered recommendations for funding.
After a painstaking process, 27 partner agencies and 54 lead creative partners were granted funding. Among these grantees, a total of 1,010 jobs have been created for artists and culture bearers in 19 counties from Placer County north to the state lines.
“Key to our review process was our partnership with county arts agencies across Northern California. Each agency was involved in training diverse review panels to honor local knowledge and lived experience.
“The panels had to take a deep look into each project’s service to vulnerable communities as identified by the California Healthy Places Index. They also had to reach consensus on very difficult funding decisions,” Tudor said
THE PROCESS
This first-ever round of Creative Corps funding was more than seven months in the making. It involved an in-person listening tour of all 19 counties in the Upstate Division of the Creative Corps.
“Listening to those we intended to serve was fundamental to our work and informed the development of our grant guidelines,” Tudor said.
The tour was followed by a series of in-person and online workshops and office hours. The Upstate team also provided one-on-one support for applicants before and during the program’s application window.
“During the application window alone, we wanted to invest in skills development among agencies, artists and culture bearers serving under-resourced communities. Applicants who in many cases did not have the benefit of professional grant writer support or experience navigating the daunting world of applying for state funding.” Tudor added.
Katrina Schneider, a key member of Upstate California Creative Corps team, said, “We designed our program to build capacity for our smallest agencies, who successfully competed with much larger, more-established entities.
Referring to the 87% first-time grantees, “With or without the support of a professional grant writer, a slew of individual artists and culture bearers, who did not have previous access to funds and resources, now have the opportunity to be serious changemakers,” Schneider said.
Tudor agreed, saying: “Our Upstate California Creative Corps team is incredibly grateful to all applicants who worked so hard to submit proposals of substance and meaning for their communities. The process was highly competitive, and funding was limited.
“The fact that we received almost 300 applications should send a clear message to state government that artists and culture bearers stand at the ready to be innovative change agents on important issues – many of which remain unsolved despite generations of investment.”
The chosen one
Awarding $3.38 million to creatives and culture bearers across 19 rural counties required an agency with hard-core organizational and accountability standards and a deep appreciation and understanding of art and artists.
The California Arts Council chose the Nevada County Arts Council to run the Upstate Division.
“We are proud to have been chosen as the administering organization for the Upstate California Creative Corps,” Tudor said.
Upstate agency partners are the arts councils of Mendocino, Placer, Colusa, Humboldt (and Ink People of Humboldt), Lake, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties. This also includes Yuba-Sutter Arts & Culture, Del Norte Association for Cultural Awareness and Friends of the Arts in Butte County. (Glenn County does not have an arts council.)
A 501©3 not-for-profit organization, the Nevada County Arts Council “promotes and sustains the visual, literary and performing arts of Nevada County to advance the cultural, social and economic life of all community members,” Tudor said.
“The California Arts Council views the California Creative Corps as a job creation and human infrastructure development opportunity,” Tudor said. “Region by region, the program is increasing the ways in which artists are engaged in public works.”
Learn more about the Nevada County Arts Council at www.nevadacountyarts.org
A complete list of Upstate grantees can be found at www.upstatecreativecorps.org/grantees