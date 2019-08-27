Upgrades coming to Tinloy Street Transit Center cameras in Grass Valley

Video footage taken at the Tinloy Street Transit Center showed two different acts of vandalism, the county official said.

That footage led to one person being identified. The other wasn’t, said Trisha Tillotson, director of Nevada County’s Public Works Department.

Upgrades to the video system at the transit center are expected to improve image quality, which should make identifying people easier, Tillotson added.

They’ll also provide a live feed of video to Grass Valley police headquarters.

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved money to upgrade the existing video recorder, eight fixed mount cameras and installation costs.

The system was installed about a year ago. The upgrades are expected in about two months. The total cost of last year’s initial installation and the upcoming upgrades is $35,307.47, Tillotson said.

“This will allow for one year of data to be stored,” Tillotson said, adding the system currently can store 30 days worth of footage.

The Grass Valley Police Department’s headquarters is about a block away. Its officers typically respond first to any incident at the transit center. The live video feed will provide immediate information to officers about an event happening at the site, Tillotson said.

“This will allow them to monitor it on a more regular basis,” she added.

COUNTY COUNSEL

In other matters, supervisors unanimously approved a contract for new County Counsel Katharine Elliott. The new county attorney will start Nov. 1. Her salary will be $195,000.

Elliott will succeed Alison Barratt-Green as the county’s top attorney. Barratt-Green is retiring, effective Nov. 1.

“Thank you so much for this opportunity to serve you and this county,” Elliott told supervisors on Tuesday.

