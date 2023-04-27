Staff Writer
Grass Valley city council members were updated on the Wolf Creek Trail Project during Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.
In a Draft Environmental Impact Report it was determined that the proposed 2.3 mile bike trail that could run along Wolf Creek through the City of Grass Valley would not have a significant adverse effect on the environment and will not require the preparation of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR) according to Surf to Snow Environmental Resource Management, Inc. (S2S ERM) and Bjorn P. Jones, Grass Valley City engineer.
The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) reviews the Draft Initial Study/Mitigated Negative Declaration (Initial Study) to determine if parts of the project may also require some mitigation, according to the staff report.
Preserving native trees and the aesthetic value of Wolf Creek is essential and may require mitigation in the future, according to Derek Hitchcock, Senior Environmental Project Manager with S2S ERM.
A video simulation of a bike ride along the future trail that follows Wolf Creek and through passages of wooded area, along Highway 49, up to Sutton Way was presented to the councilmembers by S2S ERM and Jones.
The unique topography of Grass Valley can be challenging for pedestrians and cyclists to navigate considering the narrow streets, the flow of Wolf Creek and Highway 49 and 20, so utilizing the portions of Wolf Creek that are inaccessible and hidden will optimize the potential of the town in the future, according to the study.
“The Wolf Creek trail looks to add the primary spine for pedestrians and cyclists to move through the valley using one of the nicest assets the valley has to offer: Wolf Creek,” as written in the study.
The project has several hurdles to maneuver including establishing the remaining funding needed for the project and getting Caltrans on board, according to Derek Hitchcock, Senior Environmental Project Manager with S2S ERM.
“A lot of this goes through Caltrans property,” Councilmember Bob Branstrom said, who asked the team From S2S ERM, “Are they 100% on board with this?”
“Not 100%,” was the reply from Hitchcock. “We did engage [Caltrans] early on and had their support there but there still are a lot of steps to the process.”
Establishing the route through Grass Valley and understanding impact to the environment as well as any mitigation that needs to happen is only a first steps, according to Branstrom.
“For big projects it is common to look for grants, “ Branstrom said.
A discussion of the remaining approval from Caltrans and the funding needed for the project was summarized by Tim Kiser, City Manager.
“Get the plans…get approval… the money will come,” Kiser said.
The project is broken down into six segments, according to the study.
The first segment was constructed in 2018-19 and ends at Freeman Lane and Allison Ranch Road and is not part of the analysis in the initial Study.
Segment two is planned from Freeman Lane to south of Neal Street Safeway parking lot and will be an asphalt paved trail installed over aggregate base, with paved shoulders the study said.
The third segment passes through the complex intersection of South Auburn Street/Neal Street/Hanson Way/Tinloy Street and is being rebuilt by the City under a separate CEQA analysis.
The fourth segment begins at Bennett Street and runs adjacent to the onramp to Highway 49 within Caltrans’ right of way, and ends at Idaho Maryland Road and Railroad Avenue.
The fifth segment runs adjacent to the south side of Idaho Maryland Road from Railroad Avenue to Centennial Avenue.
The final segment runs from Centennial Drive to Sutton Way along Idaho Maryland Road.
“I think it is going to be such an asset,” Jan Arbuckle, mayor of Grass Valley said.
Cannabis impact mitigation
The council members also adopted a resolution giving officials the authority to spend $3 million for a five-year project in accordance with Proposition 64 Public Health and Safety Grant Agreement, according to the staff report.
“The Grass Valley Cannabis Impact Mitigation Project will specifically focus on addressing impacts from its emerging commercial cannabis business activities on the community, and most importantly its youth, with a strong emphasis on providing opportunities for family friendly outdoor activities for all ages,” according to the staff report.
The funds will go towards the addition of a new bike park with a pump track that many youth have asked for, according to Kiser
A pump track is a continuous loop of berms or raised corners and smooth mounds that bicyclists ride without pedaling. The name “pump track” comes from the pumping motion used by the rider’s upper and lower body as they ride around the track, according to Berri Barmera government council website.
Renovations/additions to the existing skate park in Condon Park to include features for younger families to participate, according to the staff report.
“In addition, we are able to fund a full time parks officer including a vehicle for five years with some camera capabilities and youth outreach,” Kiser. “Our fire folks and public works people are excited that this grant allows us to obtain a remote control masticator which allows us to go steeper hills.”
Funding for five firefighters to go to paramedic school is also within the wide-range of elements allowed in the grant, according to Kiser.
“I’d like to learn more about the quick and exciting overview of expenditures in the future,” Tom Ivy, Councilmember said.
A joint application was unanimously approved by the city councilmembers creating a partnership between the City of Grass Valley and Foothill House of Hospitality also known as Hospitality House (HH) to participate in the Homekey Program, according to the staff report.
“The property we are looking at is along Old Tunnel Road where Brunswick Commons was recently built, according to Kiser. “There is the potential to put 20 — 40 studio apartments there. The actual design has not been determined yet.”
Currently there are two types of housing choice vouchers that people without a home may utilize to establish shelter, according to Nancy Baglietto, executive director for HH. This project would accept those vouchers making it competitive when applying for the State of California Housing and Community Development (HCD) Homekey 3 Capital Grant.
“There are two types of housing choice vouchers… some are project based and attached to the door, some are with the person,” Baglietto said. “The problem is some landlords don’t want to rent to formally homeless people. These vouchers would be accepted here.”
An organization like HH themselves can not directly apply for the grant; it must be in partnership with a city or a county, according to Kiser.
“Important to partner with the City,” Baglietto said.
The project is exempt from CEQA requirements because it falls under AB140, so there are hurdles that have been overcome already, according to Kiser.
Timing is crucial, according to Kiser because AB 140 expires in July of 2024, according to Kiser who described the application timeline.
“[The grant] is the last of its kind,” Baglietto said. “It could bring in a significant amount of revenue for us to build this much needed housing.”
In January an official “point in time” count of individuals who are homeless was around 500 in Nevada County, according to Baglietto.
“We’re going to be competitive mainly because of our location,” Baglietto said, referring to the existing services in the Glenbrook area.
It would be part of a continuum of care for vulnerable populations, according to Baglietto.
“How is it going to impact the police department and the fire?” Arbuckle asked.
“My concern is the long term commitment and oversight,” Alex Gammelgard, Grass Valley police chief said. “Generally if you have someone in housing the problems are less.”
The HH would oversee onsite management of the project, according to Baglietto.
There was discussion regarding the City’s involvement as opposed to the County’s commitment to partner from councilmembers.
“I subscribe to the housing first theory,” Councilmember Tom Ivy said. “I want to work with you.”