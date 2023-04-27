Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

A portion of Little Wolf Creek flows gently towards Wolf Creek and is visible from portions of the Wolf Creek Trail. Officials have said that a planned bike path adjacent to the trail would not impact native flora or fauna and would not need an environmental impact report done.

 Elias Funez File Photo

Staff Writer

Grass Valley city council members were updated on the Wolf Creek Trail Project during Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled meeting.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.