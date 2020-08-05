Updates from the hospital

COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Nevada County. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 316 positive cases including 155 on the eastern side and 161 western cases. Locally, most of the positive cases are from tests conducted in the community with only 30 positives at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) since the pandemic hit.

Of the 30 hospital cases, the majority came through the emergency department and were sent home as they were not serious enough to require hospitalization. Those symptomatic cases coming to the emergency department are immediately separated from other patients needing emergency or critical care. Don’t let concerns about COVID-19 keep you from seeking other urgent care if you need it. Delaying hours or days can create a life-threatening situation or can lead to serious complications.

To learn what SNMH is doing to ensure a safe environment during this difficult time, tune in to KNCO from 9 to 10 a.m. on August 10 to hear an interview with Rob Kanyuch, director of Quality and Patient Safety at SNMH.

Other happenings include news from the SNMH Foundation (SNMHF) Board of Directors, who wish to thank the community and the Del Webb Foundation for the incredible generosity in support of the newest lives in our community. SNMHF has hit its goal for new equipment for the hospital’s Family Birth Center. Additionally, many thanks to all of the individuals and businesses that helped with the baby bottle coin project. If there are still baby bottles with collected coins in the community, please call 530-477-9700 and someone can come by to pick it up.

Three vital pieces of new equipment will ensure advanced technology is available for our mothers-to-be, providing for the health and safety of every newborn welcomed into the world at SNMH. A neonatal stabilization warmer for babies born needing medical support keeps the temperature stable, meets high infection prevention practices, and creates an environment safe for neonatal care; a fetal monitor tracks the baby’s heartbeat, contractions and maternal vital signs prior to delivery; and a neonatal cardiac monitor evaluates a newborn’s heart and breathing rates. Resuscitation guidelines now recommend this is available for every delivery. This equipment supports new medical guidelines and best practices, leading to state-of-the-art care for our tiniest patients.

Another fundraising effort near completion will help purchase mammography equipment for the Women’s Imaging Center at SNMH. Many thanks to Dr. Denis Drew and Barbara Drew, Ph.D for their inspired $5,000 challenge gift. This generosity resulted in over $26,000 in July for the mammography project. The overall fundraising goal is to surpass $150,000 of the $350,000 cost. The hospital will fund the remaining amount out of capital funds. SNMHF hopes to hit its target in August.

During this time of COVID-19, it is important to keep ahead of the curve for other important hospital needs. For information on how to support SNMHF, please go to http://www.supportsierranevada.org, email infosnmhf@dignityhealth.org or call 530-477-9700.