Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Nevada and Placer counties are now hosting free COVID-19 testing. The Nevada County sites will be at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall, located at 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley. The Placer County location will by at the North Tahoe Events Center, 8318 N. Lake Blvd. in Kings Beach.

Appointments are available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday in Grass Valley, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday in King’s Beach. Anyone — insured, under-insured, uninsured, symptomatic or asymptomatic — is welcome and can be tested. Individuals must pre-register and schedule an appointment at http://www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. Please have your appointment authorization number when you arrive at the testing site. For more information, call 530-265-7174.

It takes dedication, patience and focus to recover after a heart attack. Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) is one of the few hospitals to still offer on-site cardiac rehab services. Phase one of recovery starts as soon as possible after a cardiac event.

Phase two is when an individual enters our outpatient cardiac rehab program. During this phase a client is monitored to see how his or her body responds to exercise. The goal for phase three is to become independent enough with exercise to move to the last phase of recovery. The final phase generally follows the care team and physician’s recommendations on readiness to operate independently.

Phase two cardiac rehab services will open on May 27 at SNMH and phase three will open on June 2. Class sizes are being reduced to ensure social distancing. Employees and clients will be screened at the entrance and will wear face masks. Equipment will be cleaned after each use.

SNMH has a Substance Use Navigator, Shelly Leal, who focuses on helping those impacted by opioid use disorders and her role is funded by a grant through the California Bridge Program (CAP). Leal helps some of the hospital’s most vulnerable patients and has been selected to be highlighted in a film being put together by CAP celebrating the work of substance use navigators and the positive impact that they have on substance use disorder patients.

With this change in weather, many are feeling the effects of their allergies. The sudden swing from cool to warm weather can make it hard to tell an allergic reaction from a cold or even the COVID-19 virus, say medical experts. Tips for those suffering include taking off shoes and work clothes as soon as you get home, workout indoors while the pollen count is high, adhere to a strict cleaning schedule and keep windows closed and regularly dust and clean curtains and blinds.

Hospital workers are expressing their gratitude to Treats, located in Nevada City, for their wonderful donation of ice cream to front line health care workers this week. Additional thanks are also extended to all the sewing and quilting groups that continue to make masks and surgical caps.