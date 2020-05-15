Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

May is National Stroke Awareness month. When it comes to stroke, every minute counts. Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) is nationally certified as a Primary Stroke Center. In addition, we have a telemedicine stroke robot that can help get a patient evaluated rapidly.

It is important to note that stroke treatments work best if the stroke is diagnosed quickly, within three hours of symptoms. If you think someone may be having a stroke, act F.A.S.T. with the following simple test.

F– FACE: Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

A– ARMS: Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S– SPEECH: Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is the speech slurred or strange?

T—TIME: If you see any of these signs, call 9-1-1 right away.

One of the uncharted anomalies during COVID-19 is the perplexing problem of patients around the world under 40 who test positive for the virus and are also presenting with acute ischemic large-vessel stroke factors. To date there is little data on why this may be occurring. While typically considered a lung infection, COVID-19 has been found to cause blood clots that can lead to strokes.

A large vessel stroke is caused by the interruption of blood flow in one of the main large arteries of the brain. Most often, these strokes are caused by blood clots that travel from elsewhere in the body and lodge within an artery in the brain. A traveling blood clot is known as an embolus. Now more than ever, if you are concerned about a loved one, friend or neighbor of any age that is showing signs of a potential stroke, getting them to the hospital quickly can be life-saving.

Part of the philosophy of SNMH is that care involves social, emotional and spiritual support as well as physical and medical treatment. There has been an active volunteer chaplain program for many years. Trained volunteer chaplains respond to referrals received from hospital staff, family members and patients.

The hospital has been partnering with local businesses during these challenging times. SNMH Foundation staff say they are excited to collaborate and generate support for hospital needs while working to create a meaningful experience for their business partners.

A recent example is Stucki Jewelers’ donation of 20% of their Morganite jewelry sales from their Mother’s Day promotion. Morganite is a pink to orange-pink variety of beryl, a mineral that includes emerald and aquamarine. SNMH Foundation’s board of directors recently extended their appreciation to Stucki’s for their generous in-store fundraiser. Through this effort, $2,000 will be donated toward the new mammography unit campaign currently underway. The unit is over 50 percent of the way to their goal of $150,000. To support this effort or for more information, visit https://supportsierranevada.org/womenandinfanthealthor or call 530-477-9700.