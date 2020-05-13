Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

This week Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) is celebrating National Hospital Week. Hospitals are more than a location where people go to heal, more than a place that provides comfort to the sick, and more than a building where new life is welcomed into the world, say SNMH administrators. It is also an important partner in the community that fosters health, wellness, has a strong economic impact, and at times such as now can represent hope.

“It’s interesting as we honor our hospital, rumors are circulating that it is closing — it isn’t surprising that there is a lot of buzz in the community during these puzzling times,” said Kimberly Parker, Executive Director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, in a press release issued Wednesday. “Every day we hear about what the State of California is and isn’t doing, what local governments can and cannot do, and when businesses may or may not open. It’s hard to know what to believe.”

“We want to firmly shut the door on the buzz,” continued Parker. “While there is no doubt it is tough for all hospitals right now, SNMH is resilient and will come through this. Hospital leadership, staff, nurses and physicians continues to be vigilant in case COVID-19 cases start to surface.”

As the hospital prepares to care for community members if needed, Parker said that hospital workers hope in turn that residents will support SNMH going forward.

“Getting health services back to normal is going to help our community overall,” she added. “Utilizing SNMH inpatient and outpatient services when possible and using local physicians and specialists will help your local health services stay strong.”

This week the hospital successfully started doing elective surgeries again. Next week cardiac rehab patients will return for services and on June 1, the hospital will restart screening exams. All precautions will be taken to ensure safety including at the door screening, taking temperatures, and wearing masks.

Donations to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (SNMHF) toward the COVID-19 fund or other hospital services can be made by going to http://www.supportsierranevada.org or by calling 530-477-9700.

“As the end of the school year nears, our hearts go out to all of the graduating seniors who are missing out on so much,” said Parker. “Each year SNMHF’s Barbara Schmidt Millar committee awards scholarships to Nevada Union High School girls pursuing a career in the healthcare field. Monday night via Zoom, the scholarship committee had a chance to connect with this year’s recipients. Congratulations to Naomi Hahner, Zara Katzenstein, Alma Ramirez-Santos and Danielle Schmitzius. We wish the girls the very best as they pursue their future goals.”

Thanks from the hospital goes out to local Girl Scout troops 181 and 192 and troop leaders Shannon Rashby and Tiffany Pinneo for a delivery of cookies and to Arbonne for their donation of protein shakes, energy fizz sticks and more. Today the SNMH Auxiliary is donating cupcakes for Hospital Week. These special touches have gone a long way in letting the employees know the community is thinking of them, said Parker.

For those who missed the flyover last Saturday, four T-38A aircraft from Beale Air Force Base will provide a second flight demonstration over SNMH in honor of caregivers. This is planned for 12:40 p.m. on Friday.