Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

From left, Interim Chief Nurse Executive Kellie Bolle and RN Becky Laidley stop in to the bake potato bar courtesy of The Northridge in Penn Valley in celebration of National Nurses week.

Submitted by Kimberly Parker

This week Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) is celebrating National Nurses week. It begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, which happens to be Florence Nightingale’s birthday. While a movement to give nurses a week in their honor began in the early 1950s, it wasn’t until 1993 that the American Nurses Association (ANA) officially designated permanent dates.

Community members are invited to thank and honor nurses at the hospital and throughout the community in a variety of ways, including a Facebook tribute, a donation to SNMH Foundation (http://www.supportsierranevada.org), a handwritten note, a sign in one’s yard, or any other gesture that is meaningful.

SNMH is working hard to get back to normal operation for elective surgeries by the end of June. According to Laurie Harting, CEO of the Dignity Health Greater Sacramento Division, “We have developed detailed criteria for resuming scheduled procedures and other services at our care facilities, based on guidance from the CDC, U.S. Surgeon General, American Hospital Association, and the leading national associations of nurses, surgeons, and anesthesiologists. Before scheduling procedures we must have: A sustained reduction of cases in the community; state approval to resume; enough capacity of beds and equipment; enough PPE at the care facility; and testing in place for all patients scheduling a procedure.”

Regarding questions as to whether the hospital has continued essential surgeries, essential surgery is an operative procedure that is considered vitally necessary for treating a disease or injury. Because not doing these types of procedures can be life-threatening, these procedures have continued with careful monitoring.

On the other hand, elective surgery or elective procedure does not necessarily mean the surgery is optional, but it can be scheduled in advance. Elective surgery generally does not involve a medical emergency. With so many unknowns with COVID-19, elective surgeries were put on hold by hospitals across the country. Common examples include hip and knee replacements, ligament repairs, and plastic surgeries.

One of the busiest people at the hospital is SNMH Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Jeffrey Rosenburg. As a member of the hospital leadership team, Rosenburg is a licensed physician who has shifted his practice to oversee clinical operations within the hospital. The CMO coordinates with the Chief Nurse Executive (CNO) to ensure patients receive the highest quality treatment possible and make sure all personnel adhere to safety standards and best practices. He also works very closely with both physicians working in the hospital and community physicians.

Rosenburg recently taped an interview sharing his perspective of how the hospital has managed during COVID-19. To view the interview, please go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u3uBnPcTAI&feature=youtu.beThe SNMH Foundation is raising funds for a new mammography machine. Mammography is still the best tool for an early diagnosis of breast cancer. During this time, it is important we not lose sight of those that need other types of medical care and tests. This week our hospital salutes Stucki Jewelers for supporting this breast cancer effort through their Mother’s Day fundraiser. For information, please go to SNMH Foundation’s website at http://www.supportsierranevada.org/donate, https://stuckijewelers.com, or call 520-477-9700.

Hospital staff also expressed their appreciation to CLIF bar for their delivery of bars for staff to enjoy this week and High-Hand Nursery in Loomis for delivering beautiful “hydrangeas for heroes.” These meaningful touches were deeply appreciated by the hospital team and help keep spirits high, said administrators.