Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

While the focus is on COVID-19 these days, it is important to remember the people who continue to struggle with significant illnesses such as cancer, stroke, heart disease and more. For some, coming to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) for treatment isn’t an option. That’s another reason why daily screening and monitoring of everyone entering the hospital is an absolute.

For those needing emergency services, SNMH leadership want the community to know the Emergency Department (ED) is fully functioning and carefully monitoring and screening people who need immediate attention. Those coming to the ED who are symptomatic and need testing are directed to a private area and separated from those who need other kinds of care.

There is a lot of conversation around town about how sheltering in place is affecting the youth in our community. The general consensus seems to be that most kids will bounce back fairly easily by being at home for a relatively short period of time like a couple of months. In fact, having mom and dad around more may reinforce healthy attachment within the family. Of course if social distancing continues long-term, it is likely to become more complicated for children, adolescents and teens.

So, how can parents continue to help their children socially develop while struck at home? Think about the following:

Support Local Journalism Donate



Stick to a schedule. Set a time to get up, eat breakfast, do online school work, exercise, but also allow for down time. Understand your children’s request for privacy and respect their need for space. Many are not used to a lot of family time togetherness, especially teens. Children crave social interaction and may have a need to be online. Allow them to appropriately stay connected to friends and family who are sheltering elsewhere. Check their privacy settings and make sure they are not posting too much personal information online. Don’t shy away from talking about why staying home is important right now while helping them look forward to what they might want to do once restrictions are lifted.

While many youth may function well at home, some may struggle with feelings of fear, anxiety, depression and more. Typical reactions include feeling overwhelmed and angry, acting restless or agitated, unable to calm down, being sad, teary or fatigued, constantly thinking about the situation, unable to think about anything else and physical symptoms such as increased fatigue, or feeling ill.

It is important to remind them that all these thoughts and feelings are common. Be patient and listen and don’t discredit how they feel. If feelings don’t improve consider reaching out to seek help.

On Wednesday, hospital employees and physicians lined the halls as a patient that tested positive for COVID-19 and had been in the hospital for quite some time was finally discharged. He was visibly touched as he was wheeled from his room to see smiling faces, banners, balloons and a hall full of people including the hospital CEO/President Dr. Brian Evans there to wish him well. He was greeted by another group of employees as he was taken out of the building. Staff said this scene was equally meaningful for the hospital team as it marked a solid victory in the fight against the coronavirus.