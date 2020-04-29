Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Heartfelt cards made by community youngsters brighten patients' days, say staffers at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

Submitted by Kimberly Parker

There continues to be questions about when there will be widespread testing for COVID-19 available in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a goal to test 60,000 to 80,000 people a day.

However, this is predicated on more testing materials become available to the state. The Public Health office in Nevada County estimates when that happens approximately 150 people will be tested a day locally.

Those who are going out in public must ensure they’re wearing a mask properly. The Center of Disease Control has reported that improper masking poses a greater risk of infection than wearing no mask at all.

Please do not wear your masks around your chin — it should always be covering your mouth and nose. Please remember that masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand cleaning with alcohol-based hand sanitizer or soap and water. Avoid touching the mask while using it; if you do, clean your hands with alcohol based hand sanitizer or soap/water.

Unsung heroes in our community that deserve accolades are our assisted living and skilled nursing personnel and professional caregiver services, say hospital staffers, as “they are doing an excellent job caring for their residents and keeping their facilities safe. They have no visitor restrictions, but have found creative ways for family members and loved ones to stay in touch.”

Those looking for something to do while you continue to shelter in place, individuals or families are encouraged to write cards or notes to patients in the hospital as well assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. They would welcome getting a note just saying hello. Staff members say these cards and notes are a great way to brighten their day.

There is a box outside of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation office where cards can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office is located at 140 Litton Drive, Suite 220 in Grass Valley. For more information, email infoSNMHF@dignityhealth.org.