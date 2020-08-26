Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Home Health Care services have been especially important during COVID-19. Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) Home Care services have been recognized and certified by the Centers for Medicare and Medical Services (CMS) since 1986.

SNMH Home Care is the hospital’s home care provider that allow seniors to remain safely in their own home while receiving medical care and assistance. Services vary and focus on skilled home health care services for individuals who require ongoing health monitoring, instruction and monitoring of medications or wound care. Home health care brings nurses, therapists, medical social workers to a patient’s home when complex health issues make it difficult to get to frequent medical appointments.

For individuals with complex health care issues and limited mobility, being seen at home can help in other ways such as the evaluation of the home environment, activity level, nutrition or other factors that may impede healing and recovery.

A wide variety of services are available to patients needing home health care. Registered nurses (RNs) provide direct care, observation and evaluation of a patient’s medical need. They will work with the patient, family or caregiver to instruct care they should be providing when home care is not there.

Physical and Occupational services include the treatment of injury and disease using heat, ultrasound, exercise, massage and more. They also provide care to help a patient return to his or her usual activities like dressing, bathing, meal prep and housekeeping.

Speech therapists assist with communication problems. Not only does this include challenges from injuries or illness, it can include problems with swallowing or managing language after a stroke.

Medical Social Services are also available to help with social and emotional concerns related to an illness. Home care is knowledgeable of resources available in the community and will help patients get connected to all types of assistance.

To provide in-home care during COVID-19, the home health team is taking extra safety precautions to ensure the safety of patients and their own health. In some cases they utilize telecare such as phone or video visits. For those needing in-home visits, staff self-monitors for symptoms and wear protective gear appropriate to the situation. All staff wear masks, goggles or face shields, gloves and other protective gear during each visit. Patients and caregivers are also required to wear masks during the visit.

Ultimately, home health care workers are on the front lines of COVID-19 like other health care workers. They are used to responding to very unique health needs. This team has about a one hour radius of service in Western Nevada County. They drive more than 10,000 miles per year. A physician referral is required for Home Care services. For more information, please call 530-274-6350.

Sometimes patients return home that don’t need medical care, but still need some day-to-day assistance. While SNMH Home Care does not provide those services, there are options in the area for caregivers to do light housekeeping and laundry, meal preparation, dressing and more.