Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Do you ever wonder what all the colored uniforms within the hospital mean? Like many other hospitals across the country, a few years ago Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) had employees start to wear uniforms that designate their role.

With a hospital of over 800 employees, it helps employees identify each other and their roles. It’s also a value for patients to understand when someone comes in their room in navy blue they are their nurse and when someone enters with a red uniform, they are probably from the lab.

Within the hospital you will find some employees in uniform scrubs and some in non-scrubs. Employees that fall in the scrub category include:

Registered Nurses in patient areas and specialty areas such as oncology and the emergency department are in navy blue. A green scrub is worn by pharmacy techs, certified nurse assistants, transporters and other technicians throughout the hospital.

Environmental services workers wear a pewter grey uniform. Focused on sanitation, this hospital position cleans patient rooms and all areas in a hospital. These employees are the main defense against serious infections that may linger on surfaces throughout a medical facility.

Diagnostic Imaging staff wear teal. This includes employees that work in radiology, with the CT (Computed Tomagraphy), Nuclear Medicine, MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Echo, Women’s imaging services and more).

Phlebotomists, lab technicians and assistants are in red. Phlebotomists draw and prepare blood for medical testing, transfusions or donation. Phlebotomists are trained to collect blood via venipuncture, finger pricks, or in the case of infants, heel pricks.

Ceil blue (a medium light shade of blue) is the color of scrubs for sterile processing, operating rooms, and labor and delivery. If you need the services at the hospital of someone on respiratory therapy, you will find them in black.

Non scrub uniforms include the following:

Steel grey non-scrubs are worn by the food and nutrition team, engineering and materials management. Materials management is the supply chain management which works with purchasing decisions. In the health care field, materials managers focus on ensuring their medical facility is properly stocked with the right products and equipment.

Orange uniforms are worn by the reception team and burgundy is worn by occupational therapy, special and speck therapy. The information technology team wear black and the Auxiliary volunteers and volunteer chaplains are in purple. Security guards are in a black polo.

Lab coats are worn by pharmacists, physician assistants, the palliative care coordinator, dieticians, social workers, educators, and infection control staff. Physicians that work in the hospital also wear lab coats.

While we wish good health for our local residents, if you or a loved one find yourself in the hospital, being able to identify the various roles of the staff can help reduce stress and anxiety. Your hospital care team works hard to ensure you have the best patient experience and outcomes possible.