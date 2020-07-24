Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Six months ago, who would have thought that people would be assessing their comfort level related to managing their daily activities? But here we are.

The Texas Medical Association COVID-19 Task Force and Committee on Infectious Disease have created a chart ranking activities and their risk level. They created this chart with the assumption that people are taking appropriate safety precautions. They divided activities into the following five risk categories: low, low to moderate, moderate, moderate to high and high.

The lowest item listed is opening mail. While this may seem silly, it has been a concern for many. Fairly early on the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, determined there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through mail or parcels. Other low risk activities that made the list include restaurant take-out, pumping gas, playing tennis, and camping.

Listed in the low to moderate category were grocery shopping, and going for a walk, run or bike ride. Eating at an outside restaurant is on the list, although it is important to know that the restaurant is following state guidelines and is masking and sanitizing.

A bit surprising in the low to moderate category was playing on a playground. While most playgrounds are outdoors, it is important to look at how busy the play area is, what tight space areas your child may be sharing with others (e.g. sandboxes and slides) and can the adults on the playground safely socially distance from each other. It is also important that children not share playthings such as balls, sandbox toys, etc.

The moderate risk category activities involve more interaction and socialization. If you are going to dinner at someone’s house, you want to feel comfortable with the level of exposure they have encountered. As most of us know, COVID-19 has spread through backyard barbecues. There is a moderate risk for children in daycare although most seem to be taking extreme precautions to ensure families they are a safe place for their youngsters.

The low, low to moderate, and moderate categories all include things that many of us continue to do. Everyone has to make choices on where to draw the line. In all circumstances, choices should be made on how effective the activity is with social distancing and mask wearing, sanitizing and where possible accessible hand washing stations.

According to the Texas task force, moderate high risk includes eating inside a restaurant, traveling by plane, attending a wedding or funeral, and some sports such as basketball and football.

The high risk category should be the red flag for all of us. These are the things that are most likely to cause surges in cases. This list includes going to an amusement park or live music concert, going into a bar, eating at a buffet and more.

To view the chart please go to https://www.nwahomepage.com/news/texas-medical-association-releases-covid-19-risk-chart.