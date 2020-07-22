Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nevada County. As of Wednesday, there are 231 cases, 101 on the western side and 130 on the county’s eastern side. There are 73 active cases and one hospitalization on the eastern side. Statewide, since Memorial Day, cases have tripled, deaths, hospitalizations and ICUs have doubled. The fastest growing group testing positive are those between 16 and 45.

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) is still receiving questions about local COVID-19 testing sites. A community testing site is located at the Grass Valley Veterans Hall (255 S. Auburn Street, Grass Valley). Pre-registration is required. You can schedule an appointment at https://www.lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-888-634-1123. While they are trying to improve upon return time for results, we hear it is taking about seven to 10 days.

If you don’t have a primary care physician, you are encouraged to call the Coronavirus Call Center through Connecting Point by dialing 2-1-1 or 1-833-DIAL211 to talk with a call center representative. In addition, Yuba Docs, some private physician offices, and local clinics are also providing testing.

SNMH is committed to safe care for patients having procedures or surgeries. If you have a planned surgery, your physician or a hospital representative will contact you to conduct a pre-surgery interview regarding your health and to answer any questions you may have about the hospital and/or your procedure.

If you are having surgery at the hospital, you will need to get a COVID-19 test 48 to 72 hours before your surgery. Your pre-surgery call will direct you to the drive through location at the hospital to get your test. You will then need self-isolate until your procedure. Please note, the hospital drive through is only available for individuals with scheduled procedures and is not open to the public.

Upon your arrival on the day of your surgery, hospital staff will take your temperature and ask you another series of health-related questions to make sure nothing has changed. Inside the hospital, everyone is required to wear masks. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided for you.

Waiting areas have been redesigned to create physical distancing. Enhanced cleaning and sanitization efforts includes disinfecting in every care area throughout the day. Staff and clinicians regularly wash their hands and encourage you to do the same. It is one of the best ways to reduce transmissions.

We are starting to see masks with a vent or valve in the community. These masks are not effective. Why? Because it may protect you from pathogens in the air, but it doesn’t protect the people around you from your breath.

Something that is becoming more popular, especially if you work in a field where it is important for people to see your mouth are transparent masks. Often called HelloMasks, these come in a variety of designs, but do tend to be a bit more expensive. Masks are available at various online sources although in the future we may see some of them being sold locally.