Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) is pleased to welcome Dr. Norman Willis to the Cancer Center. An experienced radiation oncologist, Willis’ practice has spanned four decades. Most recently, he practiced in Spokane Valley, Wash. and Aurora, Ore.

Nationally accredited and part of the greater Sacramento Regional Cancer Institute, the SNMH Cancer Center offers advanced cancer treatment, medical oncology and chemotherapy. As part of a regional network, SNMH is also able to participate in clinical trials, genetic testing, and more. A vibrant support program is available for cancer patients and their families. For information, call 530-274-6600.

Tune in to KNCO/830 from 9 to 10 a.m. on July 13 to listen to Dr. Denis Drew, who, with his wife Barbara, have created an exciting fundraising challenge to help purchase a mammography machine for the hospital. A retired cardiologist, Drew will share his perspective on managing cardiac issues during COVID-19 and will talk about how he got involved with the Hospital Foundation.

According to DAIC (Diagnostic and Interventional Cardiology), while COVID-19 was originally thought to be a respiratory disorder, those following the impact soon discovered there are many physiological indicators. The manifestation of the virus may go beyond the lungs into the cardiovascular system causing complications in other critical organs such as the kidneys and brain. In some cases, COVID-19 may cause acute heart failure, myocarditis, shock and thromboembolism (obstruction of a blood vessel by a blood clot).

The American College of Cardiology reported that 50% of hospitalized patients have a chronic medical illness. They went on to state that 40% of COVID-19 patients have cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease and 16.7% of patients developed arrhythmia. A small percent of COVID-19 patients develop myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle.

According to the American College of Emergency Physicians, there is a nationwide concern among hospitals that people are avoiding emergency rooms in health crisis situations. Throughout the country, hospitals are seeing up to a 60% reduction in admissions for heart attacks. Other emergency room volumes are also down by up to 50%, underscoring fears in the medical community of the dangerous, and potentially fatal, effects of COVID-19.

SNMH Emergency Room physicians strongly urge you to seek emergency care if you have serious symptoms. Delaying treatment can be life-threatening or can lead to serious or debilitating complications.

Eighty percent of adults have concerns about catching COVID-19 in an emergency room. SNMH wants you to know it is following very strict guidelines to protect people. This includes screening at all entrances, universal masking and gowning, separating symptomatic COVID-19 patients from others, constant cleaning and disinfecting, and more.

Red flag symptoms that should be attended to immediately include chest pain, stroke symptoms, head or spine injury, excessive vomiting or diarrhea, bleeding you can’t stop, and more. If you have an emergency, call 911 and come to SNMH for emergency care as quickly as possible.