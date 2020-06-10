Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Healthcare services are continuing to open up at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. Most recently the Respiratory Therapy department resumed pulmonary function testing. The hospital has also resumed Phase II Cardiac Rehab and will be resuming the Cardiac Maintenance program on June 16. There is also a plan is to resume the Pulmonary Rehabilitation program mid-July.

June is Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness Month. As the number of older adults being isolated due to COVID-19 continues to grow, our community may see a rise in people vulnerable to varying forms of abuse.

The State of California recognizes eight types of elder abuse. These include: self-neglect, physical abuse, neglect by others, sexual abuse, financial abuse, mental abuse, abandonment and isolation.

FREED, a local nonprofit that promotes independence for people with disabilities, recently shared the Agency on Aging Area 4 located in Sacramento is offering educational information about the different types of abuse and how to report it to the appropriate local Adult Protective Services agency and Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program. Concerned residents can download fact sheets, see available resources, and email local officials by visiting http://elderabuseawareness.c4a.info/.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Another impact of COVID-19 is the increased stress on caregivers caring for a loved one, family member, friend or neighbor. The key to effective management of stress is the adoption of some personal strategies that can be easily incorporated into daily life.

While it may be difficult being open and honest with others about feelings, sharing one’s emotional state can ensure that everyone is on the same page. The goal is to find helpful ways to discuss experiences and challenges in an effort to problem solve and move beyond them.

Find ways of relief during the day. For example, ask a friend or neighbor to run errands or pick up groceries or ask for care packages from loved ones since they can’t visit. Reach out by Zoom or phone. Humor can help one see stressful situations from a different perspective. Eating regularly, drinking lots of water, getting enough sleep and making sure you get daily exercise such as walking, gardening, etc. can give you a much needed break. If you find strength in some form of spiritual care, speak to your priest, chaplain or other spiritual caregiver.

Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, prayer, and more. Keep a routine as much as possible and seek out things that bring joy.