Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

June 7 would have been Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) Community Cancer Center’s Annual Survivorship Picnic. It is also the date of National Cancer Survivors Day.

In the past, over 300 people have attended the picnic. It celebrates those who have successfully completed treatment and supports those currently in treatment. It also offers an opportunity to remember individuals who valiantly lost their battle against cancer. Those who know a cancer survivor are encouraged to celebrate with them this month.

Living with cancer is different for each person. But most people share a common belief that life after cancer is different. People’s reactions vary from appreciating life more, being more accepting of themselves and others, feeling anxious about their health to not knowing how to adapt after treatment ends.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates there will be 1.8 million new cancer cases in 2020. Their predictive model indicates there will be a slightly higher incidence among women. ACS figures specify the two highest occurrences for cancer diagnoses among women will be 30 percent new diagnoses for breast cancer and among men 21 percent new diagnoses for prostate cancer.

Hospital staff say that SNMH’s Community Cancer Center can very effectively diagnose and treat most cancers. The Cancer Center was nationally accredited in 1994 when it opened. In 2018, the cancer team pursued and was awarded a higher level of national accreditation. This resulted in the creation of the greater Sacramento Regional Cancer Institute.

The SNMH Cancer Center offers many services, including advanced cancer treatment, medical oncology and chemotherapy. It is considered to be one of the best Cancer Centers in California. As part of the Dignity Health network, SNMH Community Cancer Center is dedicated to delivering high quality, compassionate care and access to Grass Valley and nearby communities.

Managing over 20,000 patient visits each year, the SNMH Cancer Center not only provides top-level medical care, it also provides support programs. There are currently over 15 support groups and services, many of which have gone to virtual meetings during the pandemic. Additionally, there is a wonderful cancer harp program that not only offers meaningful interactions for cancer patients, but is also available for community performances.

Another valuable program out of the Cancer Center is Comfort Cuisine. This unique program provides nutrition therapy meal options for cancer patients and their families.

The idea is simple, but the impact is enormous: Provide a nutritious and delicious meal that cancer patients and their families can bring home from the Cancer Center and warm up or put in their freezer for when they need it. A donation of $4 per meal is requested. If you are a cancer patient and would like more information, please contact the SNMH Community Cancer Center at 530-274-6600.

To learn more about the cancer services available for our community, tune in to the “Your Health” program from 1 to 2 p.m. on June 8 on KNCO. She show will feature Linda Waring, director, and Stacy Salvato, RN for the SNMH Cancer Center.