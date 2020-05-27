Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital recently celebrated EMS (Emergency Medical Services) week. This is a big deal for the Sierra Nevada Memorial because it is one of the few hospitals fortunate enough to have its own ambulance service.

For a rural area, the hospital covers a large territory. Its ambulance team travels over 900 square miles and in 2019 they ran about 10,000 calls! There were 7,000 emergency calls and 3,000 transfers.

About once a year the hospital needs a new ambulance due to wear and tear. The community has been incredibly generous over the years supporting the purchase of new ambulances. Not only has the ambulance team been able to purchase vehicles that can travel in rugged locations, but they also have specialized equipment inside.

In addition to managing an ambulance fleet, Sierra Nevada Memorial has a helipad. AirMedCare (formerly CALSTAR) handles the transport to and from the hospital. An air ambulance is used when every minute counts to save a life. Air evacuation can be the fastest and safest option if an ambulance cannot get you where you need to go quickly.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Out of pocket expenses for emergency air transport can be expensive. AirMedCare Network offers a membership and if you sign up through the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, they provide a donation back to support the hospital. For more information, please go to their website at https://www.airmedcarenetwork.com/.

May is National Mental Health Awareness month. Each year, millions of Americans experience feelings that are often misunderstood, such as depression, anxiety and stress. These feelings can disrupt a day and test patience of everyone in the house. This has been compounded during the sheltering in place period as access to services has been limited.

In the eventuality of a traumatic episode, the hospital’s Emergency Department team is able to manage medical care. Once the patient is medically cleared, they can be referred next door to the Nevada County Crisis Stabilization Unit. The CSU offers a 23-hour program that provides emergency psychiatric care in a warm, welcoming environment for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis, including suicide issues. The CSU is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day and provides immediate evaluation and treatment. The crisis phone number is 530-265-5811.

There are ways individuals experiencing mild anxiety and depression can manage their emotions during COVID-19. Zoom therapy sessions have become quite common and while not as ideal as a face-to-face visit, can still be very helpful.

There are also tips that one can try at home which have proven quite successful.

Limit access to newsfeeds by reducing how much you watch on TV, listen to on the radio, or read in print.

Find ways to engage in social interaction online, on the phone, even talking to neighbors over the fence.

Allocate time to work and sleep. Even if you are retired or are not currently working, create a calendar and schedule your time to work on your computer, garden or do yard work. Mix things up so you are moving around and don’t have time to worry.

Think about your food and beverage intake. Be thoughtful about what you are eating and how much. It’s fine to reward yourself with a treat now and again, but don’t binge or over indulge. Limit alcohol intake. Don’t let anxiety be a factor to have that second or third glass of wine.

This past week, hospital employees got a surprise from Grizzly Hill Farms with a donation of tomato plants. Even frontline workers can struggle with anxiety and stress. The kindness of the community during this difficult time has lifted the spirits of many at the hospital as they feel the gratitude of the community.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.