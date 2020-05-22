Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

These days we are hearing a lot of catch phrases like “Once in a life time crisis,” “Unlike anything we’ve seen before,” and even “New normal.” These expressions help make sense and cope with current circumstances that can be difficult to understand.

While the toll on hospitals, communities and individuals has been heavy, many are starting to feel things settle down a bit. For Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH), staff members say it has been an interesting journey to manage the unknowns of COVID-19, and dealing with the impact of suspended surgeries, procedures and other medical services has been a little “like looking into a crystal ball.” Everyone wants to know what the future holds.

It’s times like these our faith in human nature is restored, says Kimberly Parker, executive director of the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“The response of friends, neighbors and even strangers has been heartwarming,” she said. “We are a community of resilient and compassionate individuals. Many, even those struggling themselves, want to help either financially, as a volunteer and as problem solvers of how to handle some of the unknowns we were hit with. For those feeling lucky, blessed and appreciative that want to be a part of the recovery, there are two examples of how you can have a positive impact. Donations of all sizes for both are greatly valued and are 100% tax deductible.”

The first, is SNMH Foundation’s COVID-19 fund, which is supporting critical hospital needs such as medical supplies, equipment and resources for the frontline team at the hospital. Online donations may be made at https://supportsierranevada.org/covid19. Checks can be mailed to SNMHF, PO BOX 1810, Grass Valley, CA, 95945. For more information, call 530-477-9700.

For those that want to support the health of our community in a little different way, a second way to help is the Nevada County Relief Fund (NCRF). Visit http://www.nevcorelief.org for information or to make a donation. The NCRF will support frontline safety net nonprofits that are providing a lifeline to those most in need. It will also help small businesses vital to our community with micro-grants to help cover key expenses until they reopen or resume normal operation.

Hospital staffers are suggesting some ideas for spending the holiday with one’s quarantine crew:

-Reminisce with family about those in your life who served in the military. Find ways to honor them such as sharing family stories and photos, eating their favorite food, or even watching their favorite movie.

-Watch the National Memorial Day Concert on PBS at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Make your home a vacation destination. If you are dreaming of that trip to Italy, make some pasta, Limoncello, and put on some great music or a favorite Italian movie such as Under the Tuscan Sun or Roman Holiday.

If you live in a neighborhood where everyone knows each other, get the kids and grandchildren to create a parade. It’s easy to social distance. Invite neighbors to sit outside and watch as the kids (any maybe even their pets) walk by in their favorite patriotic outfit. Don’t forget to teach them the parade wave.

Have a mini-cookout, shrimp, boil or other family favorite meal. Bring out lawn games, sidewalk chalk, a bedsheet and projector to create your own backyard theatre and more.

“Whatever you choose to do, stay safe and don’t forget the importance of the Memorial Day holiday,” says Parker. “Continue to practice social distancing, wear your mask if you are around others that have not been sheltering in place with you, and continue to wash your hands. From our hospital family to yours, we wish you the best.”