Updated Nevada County vote count points to likely winners

Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell has widened his lead over Glenn Jennings in Tuesday's vote tally, coming closer to securing re-election after another release of results on Tuesday.

Newell has 16,202 votes to Jennings' 15,750, or 50.71 to 49.29 percent. Newell now has a margin of 452 votes, compared to a 396-vote gap during last week's count.

Elections officials now have counted 36,981 votes — 954 of those tallied since last week's update. That's a turnout of 54.37 percent.

An unknown number of votes remain uncounted. The next tally is expected Thursday or Friday, said Teal Caddy, clerk-recorder assistant II.

"I'm glad they're apparently all but finished," Newell said. "I'm relieved we're done with the race so I can get back to work. I'm looking forward to the next four years."

Jennings couldn't be reached for comment.

In the sheriff's race, it appears sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon and sheriff's Executive Lt. Bill Smethers will advance to the November general election. Moon now has 12,357 votes to Smethers' 11,132, or 36.06 to 32.49 percent.

"We keep going," Moon said of her campaign plans. "We anticipated it would be a runoff to November."

Smethers expressed excitement about the runoff election.

"Very excited and just looking forward to November," he said.

The third sheriff's candidate — former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster — has 10,779 votes, or 31.46 percent.

Nevada County Supervisor Dan Miller has secured a second term. He's received 3,423 votes to Hilary Hodge's 3,258, or 51.23 and 48.77 percent.

Hodge conceded the race last week.

The Nevada City Council race remains tight. Duane Strawser will serve another term, with 691 votes. The other seat up for grabs is between incumbent Evans Phelps with 635 votes, and Erin Minett with 633.

Pauli Halstead has 319 votes.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.