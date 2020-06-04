Updated guidance on treatment groups under COVID-19 guidelines

Per the California Department of Public Health, 12-step programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings, and other treatment groups are considered essential services under healthcare. These meetings should be held remotely whenever possible, but when they cannot reasonably be held remotely, they may be held in-person with the proper health and safety protocols. These meetings should follow the state guidance on limited services where possible. This includes limiting meetings to 10 or fewer participants and maintaining a list and contact number of participants at each group so that contact tracing can occur if a participant tests positive for COVID-19. Individuals at high risk for complications of COVID-19 infection, who are feeling sick or have been exposed to a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 should self-quarantine and not attend group meetings of any size. Participants (including staff or volunteers) should be screened for symptoms of COVID-19 prior to group attendance. Arrangements must be made such that participants are outside of close contact and can maintain a distance of 6 feet from other participants in a well-ventilated space for the duration of a meeting. Participants must be educated on the practices of respiratory hygiene (cover coughs, wash hands, dispose of tissues). No refreshments should be served and face coverings should be used by volunteers and participants. Infection control practices including hand hygiene and environmental sanitation should be implemented.

County staff is available to help all businesses through the four stages of reopening. Nevada County is currently under the statewide stay-at-home order, but orders can change quickly, and businesses should to be prepared to open the moment it is deemed safe to do so. Businesses, nonprofits and houses of worship requiring more guidance can email COVID19Recovery@co.nevada.ca.us to be connected to the appropriate department or more resources. General coronavirus questions can be directed to Connecting Point at 1-833-DIAL211 or 211@connectingpoint.org. Local guidance documents are available at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/coronavirus/businesses. State industry guidance documents are available at https://covid19.ca.gov/industry-guidance/.