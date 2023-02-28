UPDATE 1 p.m.:
More trees are down in Nevada County blocking roads and creating electrical hazards, according to the the Nevada County Public Works Department.
Number of residences without power updated to 13,342, according to https://gis.data.ca.gov. Number of incidents updated to 74.
According to https://gis.data.ca.gov, 11,267 residences are without power in Nevada County. Sixty-seven incidents have been reported.
Ridge Road, Echo Ridge Drive, Willow Valley and Scotts Valley roads have trees down in the roadways, according to the the Nevada County Public Works Department.
Ridge Road, across from Nevada Union High School, had a tree in the power lines, the department wrote in an email to The Union. PG&E has been notified.
Echo Ridge, Willow Valley and Scotts Valley roads also had a trees down, the department said.
"We are getting assistance regarding the vast amount of trees that are down from PG&E and Cal Fire," Karyn Kiger, administrative assistant with Nevada County Department of Public Works, wrote in the email. "All of our crews are continuing to plow around the clock."
North Bloomfield Road is closed at Coyote Street due to a downed tree blocking the road and "in all the lines," Karyn Kiger, administrative assistant with Nevada County Department of Public Works, wrote in an email to The Union.
Trees are also down at the following locations:
There is no estimated time of reopening the roads, according to the department.
"Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel," Kiger wrote in the email. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience."
