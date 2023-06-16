A pursuit that led Nevada County law enforcement officials on a multi hour man-hunt, ended at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday off of the 11,100 block of Willow Valley Road. after multiple reports from those in the area came regarding visuals on the suspect walking along the road.
The suspect, identified as Klint Hunter age 42 of Truckee, ran from deputies into the nearby creek drainage of Mosquito and Deer Creeks before being apprehended by law enforcement.
The original reporting agency was Grass Valley Police Department. Hunter initially contacted by GVPD before he ditched his vehicle fleeing on foot through the neighborhoods of Scotts Flat Road east of Nevada City and south of Highway 20.
Reports of residents sheltering in place in their homes in the Scotts Flat Road area came in after 10 a.m. while a coordinated search, including CHP helicopter overhead and K-9 units on the ground, commenced.
Hunter continued to evade law enforcement through the brush and unsecured lines of the perimeter being spotted at multiple addresses and eventually surfacing before being spotted along Willow Valley Road.
After the foot chase and apprehension, a medical unit was called in to check on potential abrasions to Hunter.