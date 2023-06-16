HoneyOilExplosion-GVU-062719-3

Nevada County law enforcement officials are actively searching for a pursuit suspect in the area of Scotts Flat Road. Some residents in the area are sheltering in place while the search for the suspect commences. 

 The Union File Photo

A pursuit that led Nevada County law enforcement officials on a multi hour man-hunt, ended at approximately 1:15 p.m. Friday off of the 11,100 block of Willow Valley Road.  after multiple reports from those in the area came regarding visuals on the suspect walking along the road. 

The suspect, identified as Klint Hunter age 42 of Truckee, ran from deputies into the nearby creek drainage of Mosquito and Deer Creeks before being apprehended by law enforcement. 