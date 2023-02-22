UPDATE 8:15 a.m. Wednesday:
The two people who died in Sunday's plane crash off Dog Bar Road have been identified, Nevada County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Leslie Williams said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The two people who died in Sunday's plane crash off Dog Bar Road have been identified, Nevada County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Leslie Williams said.
Loren Willman, 63, of Nevada City and Nicole Shandrew, 55, of Grass Valley died Sunday, the sheriff's office confirmed.
The aircraft involved in Sunday afternoon’s fatal collision off of Dog Bar Road was determined to be an amateur built kit plane, an AirCam experimental model.
According to an accident report filed on the Aviation Safety Network website, a privately owned plane with the tail number N420PF crashed in an open field after a near vertical descent Sunday.
Registration information from the Federal Aviation Administration lists Loren Willman of Nevada City as the manufacturer of the aircraft. The plane was certified airworthy on September 22, 2022.
Data obtained from the flight tracking website Flight Aware confirmed that the plane departed the Nevada County Airport at 1:10 pm, and was last seen near Grass Valley at 1:24 pm. The flight’s distance was recorded as twelve miles.
The site also reported that the plane had successfully completed a fifteen minute flight earlier that afternoon.
According to the AirCam website, the model is a twin-engine open cockpit quick-build kit that takes about 1200 hours to complete. There are 200 AirCams currently completed, with about 30 more under construction.
The identities of the two decedents have yet to be released by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department due to notification of next of kin.
An AirCam crash occurred in the mountains west of Taos, New Mexico in July 2012. No fatalities occurred and no pre-impact malfunctions or failures were observed according to a National Transportation Safety Board investigation report.
Live scanner feed here: