The wreckage of Sunday afternoon’s fatal plane crash sits in a field off of the 20,000 block of Dog Bar Road Monday morning. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board were said to be on scene Monday.

 Elias Funez | efunez@theunion.com

UPDATE 8:15 a.m. Wednesday:

The two people who died in Sunday's plane crash off Dog Bar Road have been identified, Nevada County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Leslie Williams said.