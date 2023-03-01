UPDATE 10 a.m.:
Update of areas that crews are currently working from the Nevada County Public Works Department:
ROAD CLOSURE: Current Reporting Trees and Power lines Down
PG&E currently out on Brunswick
Contractors Assisting:
Willow Valley
Scotts Valley
Scotts Flat
Harmony Ridge areas
Red Dog
Cascade Shores
Pasquale areas
Currently Cal Fire:
Ridge Rd
E. Bennett — Report that there are power lines down and cannot engage until PG&E secure lines
Pasquale
Lewis Rd@ Genasci
Meadow Drive@ Shady Forest Lane-Tree blocking complete roadway
Lewis Road between Jacks Road and Dow is CLOSED, several trees down in the road.
Initially posted:
Highway conditions
Highway 49 is closed from Newtown Road in Nevada City to Sattley in Sierra County due to snow.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels on Highway 49 from 4 miles south of Grass Valley to Empire Street in Grass Valley.
Highway 20 is closed from Nevada Street in Nevada City to the Junction of I-80 due to snow.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels on Highway 20 from 6 miles west of Grass Valley to the Junction of I-80.
Highway 174 is closed from .5 miles north of Colfax in Placer County to Memorial Lane in Grass Valley due to downed trees. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax in Placer County to Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
Interstate 80 is closed from Applegate in Placer County to the Nevada state line.
School closures
"Due to the continuing snow storm, no electricity and dangerous conditions, (today), March 1st is a snow day for the Nevada City School District. All school and related activities are canceled for tomorrow," administrators said.
Grass Valley School District schools and services are also closed today.
For Sierra College, the Nevada County campus is closed for the day, officials said. The Tahoe-Truckee campus is closed this morning, though officials will try to open the campus in the afternoon. The Rocklin campus and Roseville Center are open.
Waste Management
Waste Management will not provide service today, Shavati Karki-Pearl, Public Sector Manager, said.
"Most of the roads are sheets of ice as you know," Karki-Pearl said. "Those staff that can make it out of their homes are going to be spending most of the day digging the trucks out at the fairgrounds."