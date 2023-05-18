UPDATE 3:35 p.m.:
According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, there is no evidence of a shooting in the area near the Nevada City School of the Arts.
UPDATE 3:35 p.m.:
According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, there is no evidence of a shooting in the area near the Nevada City School of the Arts.
"A report of possible gunshots heard in the vicinity of the 13000 block of Bitney Springs Rd in Nevada City, near the NC School of the Arts at approximately 2:30pm today, prompted the precautionary lockdown of the school," the sheriff's office wrote in an email to The Union. "Deputies responded and after an extensive area check, did not locate any evidence of a shooting in the area. Law Enforcement will remain in the area as students are released."
UPDATE:
The lockdown at Nevada City School of the Arts has been lifted, according to an email from Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.
Law enforcement officers will help facilitate the release of students and will continue to investigate the source of the gun shots, according to the email.
INITIALLY POSTED:
Nevada City School of the Arts is on lockdown following gun shots heard in the area, an email sent on behalf of Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Superintendent, Scott W. Lay and Director of School Safety, Chris Espedal, read.
Police are onsite at the school, according to the email. Students and staff are safe, but being held at the school "in an abundance of caution," the email read.
"Law Enforcement is onsite at Nevada City School of the Arts," the email said. "Shots were heard nearby. In an abundance of caution students and staff at NCSA are on Lock Down and are being held. Multiple law enforcement agencies are on site. All students and staff are safe but are not being released at this time. More information will come as made available."
