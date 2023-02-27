Update 11:10 a.m.:
Interstate 80 is closed from Applegate to the Nevada state line due to zero visibility, Caltrans said.
Highway 20 is closed to eastbound traffic at Nevada Street in Nevada City.
Waste Management has recalled trucks due to heavy snow, officials said.
"Due to the heavy snowfall, all trucks have been recalled," Shavati Karki-Pearl, Public Sector Manager, wrote in an email. "We have parked our trucks at the fairgrounds and will try to launch again tomorrow."
Update 8:30 a.m.:
Waste Management is reporting a "late start" today, according to officials.
"We had a late start today trying to get all the trucks out of the snow and safely down the icy Loma Rica road," Shavati Karki-Pearl, Public Sector Manager, wrote in an email. "Thank you, County of Nevada Public Works for helping with the snow removal efforts in the hauling yard! We will be getting to the Friday route today and will be servicing all residents a day behind, through Saturday. There may still be roads or neighborhoods that are not accessible to the trucks."
The North San Juan and Washington transfer stations are closed due to staff not being able to get to the sites, Karki-Pearl said.
Initially posted:
Grass Valley and Nevada City schools are closed due to snow, administrative officials wrote in an email to The Union Monday morning.
The following list are the Grass Valley schools closed, according to Kathryn Baker Boswell, administrative assistant with the Grass Valley School District.
- Margaret G. Scotten
- Lyman Gilmore Middle School
- Bell Hill Academy
- Grass Valley Charter School
- Our Kids Place Preschool
- Grass Valley Little Learners Preschool
"All Nevada City Schools are closed today," Jennifer Vierra, administrative assistant to the Superintendent of Nevada City School District, said.
Chain controls
Additionally, chain controls are in effect on Nevada County highways, according to Caltrans.
Highway 49 is closed from Newton Road in Nevada City to Sattley in Sierra County due to snow, Caltrans said on its wesbite. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.
Chains are required on Highway 49 on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from 4 miles south of Grass Valley to Empire Street.
On Highway 20, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Penn Valley to Nevada Street.
Highway 20 is closed to eastbound traffic from Nevada Street to the junction of I-80 due to snow.
On Highway 174, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax in Placer County to Memorial Park in Grass Valley.
On Interstate 80, chains are required on all vehicles except four-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Colfax to the Nevada state line.
Check https://roads.dot.ca.gov/ for more info on chain controls.
Forecast for this week
A winter storm warning is in effect for Nevada County until 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Heavy snow is expected, with low elevation snow as low as 1,000 feet, the weather service said. One to three feet of snow is expected in the foothills.
The weather service is predicting six to 10 inches of snow accumulation today. South southeast wind of 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph, can also be expected. The high should be near 35.
Another four to eight inches of snow accumulation is possible tonight. South southwest wind of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph, can also be expected. The low should be around 28.
Another six to 10 inches of snow is expected Tuesday, with south wind of 16 to 20 mph, and gusts as high as 29 mph. The high should be near 35.
Another one to three inches of snow is possible Tuesday night, with south southwest wind of 6 to 16 mph, and gusts as high as 24 mph. The low should be around 22.
Wednesday should be sunny, with a high near 41. Northeast wind of 5 to 10 mph becomes northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday night should be mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Thursday should also be sunny and mostly clear, with a high near 44 and low around 26.
Friday should be sunny and mostly cloudy, with a high near 49 and low around 32.