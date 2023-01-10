UPDATE 11:15 a.m.
Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at the Nevada state line and eastbound interstate 80 is closed at Colfax due to high winds and whiteout driving condition, according to a tweet from CHP Truckee. There is no estimated time of reopening, CHP Truckee said.
‼️ ROAD CLOSURE ‼️01/10/23 10:55amI-80 is CLOSED westbound at the Nevada Stateline and eastbound at Colfax due to high winds and whiteout driving conditions. No estimated time of reopening. *for updates visit: https://t.co/nW388ezCE8 pic.twitter.com/LYryEPHkVX— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 10, 2023
UPDATE 9:45 a.m.:
Power has been restored for all but 134 residences in the Alta Sierra area, according to PG&E's online outage map. There is still no estimated time of restoration for those remaining without power, the website said.
Power has also been restored to 364 residences in the area of Highway 20 in Grass Valley. Power is still out for 24 residences, the map shows. The estimated time of restoration for those 24 is yet to be determined, according to the website.
Initially Posted:
Various power outages are impacting more than 3,000 residences in Nevada County Tuesday morning and have caused the closure of all programs at Grass Valley School District, according to administration.
"All Programs at Grass Valley School District will be closed today due to (a) power outage affecting our schools," Kathryn Baker Boswell, administrative assistant for the Grass Valley School District, wrote in an email to The Union.
A power outage is impacting 2,032 residences in the Alta Sierra area this morning, according to PG&E's online outage map. The outage started around 4:30 this morning and doesn't not yet have a time for restoration, according to the website. The outage was caused by the weather, PG&E said.
Another power outage is impacting 665 residences off Lime Kiln Road. That weather-caused outage started at 4:18 a.m. The restoration time is also "to be announced," the utility company said.
In Grass Valley, a weather-caused outage is impacting 388 residences off Highway 20. That outage also started around 4:30 this morning and does not have a restoration time yet.
Thirty-four residences lost power off Squirrel Creek Road around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 9 due to an equipment issue, the utility company said. Power to those homes should be restored around 3:30 p.m. today.
In Nevada City, 31 residences off Jacks Road lost power at 4:35 this morning. That outage was also caused by the weather, according to PG&E, and doesn't have a time of restoration.