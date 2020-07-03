Update from the hospital: Think small for this year’s Fourth of July celebration

Happy 4th of July! While many of us will be disappointed that this holiday will look different than previous years, it has to be different! So what can you do to make it special?

The best advice is to think small. Host your party outside where everyone can socially distance. Have one person handle the food. Place disposable plates, napkins, and utensils at each place. Provide straws so people wearing masks can still enjoy a beverage. If you are having a buffet, provide hand sanitizer at the end. Serve desserts like cookies or brownies that can be individually shared.

Think fun and be creative. Consider providing white masks for everyone with fabric markers and let them decorate a 4th of July tribute face covering. Play games that lend themselves to social distancing like charades or bingo. Hide small flags outside and invite your kids to do a flag hunt. Once they are found, have them help create a decoration with them.

A great activity for adults and kids alike is to provide a clay pot with a variety of patriotic colored paints. After the pot is painted and dries, give everyone a little potting soil and flowers to plant. Use these as your centerpieces during the party and then let your guests take them home as their party favor.

In addition to the traveling parade and fireworks that are being locally organized, think about what you can do in your own neighborhood. Encourage everyone to come out to their front yards and visit from a distance. Perhaps you have a musician in the area that can play for the enjoyment of all.

As we move beyond the holiday, the Grass Valley Surgery Center (GVSC) wants you to know they are up and running. The Center is requiring COVID Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for all patients except pain injections and cataracts.

PCR stands for a laboratory technique that uses a sample of mucus from the nose or throat to amplify viral genetic material. It takes this genetic material and targets specific gene segments found in the virus. Through the PCR, those segments are able to detect and measure the virus. The test can tell you if you have COVID-19 now, but it does not tell you if have had it.

GVSC physicians and staff are collaborating with Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) leadership to ensure there is a plan in place to help relieve the pressure at the Hospital if there is a surge in COVID-19 cases locally. Even in a pandemic many surgeries need to move forward and GVSC performs a broad range of outpatient surgical procedures including Ear Nose and Throat, General Gynecology, Orthopedics, Pain, Podiatry and Urology.

We are in a period of change and new energy. As we celebrate the independence we all hold so dear, let’s remember America continually remakes herself. That is one thing that makes us special in the eyes of the rest of the world.