10:15 a.m: Smoke inversion starting to lift. Aircraft and Tahoe National Forest Helicopter 514 now able to support fire suppression.
Fire remains under 31 acres at approx 5% containment.
Evacuation orders and warning remain in place. Nevada County Sheriff will begin escorting evacuated campers to retrieve belongings from their evacuated campsites. Please connect with Nevada County Sheriff's Office for more information or call 211 for more information/resources. — Tahoe National Forest
Initially posted:
Firefighters gained some control on a vegetation fire burning outside of the Little Town of Washington Wednesday afternoon.
As of press time Wednesday, the fire was reportedly boxed in with retardant and holding on Alpha Road at 25 acres and 5 percent containment.
Smoke was visible from the Washington overlook east of Nevada City by approximately 2:30 p.m. Firefighters initially sized the incident at 1 acre and burning at a moderate rate of spread.
At 2:50 p.m. the fire’s incident command reported the blaze to be 2-3 acres with a moderate rate of spread, while the air attack overhead reported several spot fires burning ahead of the conflagration.
Evacuation warnings were given for NCO-E318 as well as NCO-E015. Evacuation orders were given for NCO-E315, NCO-E316, and NCO-E030 as of press time.
By 4:03 p.m. the fire — named the Highway Fire — had grown to 25 acres with zero percent containment.
At just after 6 p.m. firefighters called the fire 5 percent contained.
Firefighters on the ground worked up towards the Alpha Road with hose lays.
A previous fuels management project had been conducted near Alpha Road and firefighters utilized the fuel break to slow the fire and gain containment.
During the initial call, Grass Valley air tanker 88 was dispatched to the Siskiyou County fires, but was called back to help with the Highway Fire. Grass Valley air tanker 89 was reportedly having some maintenance done back at McClellan air base in Sacramento. Multiple type 1 and type 2 helicopters from the region also responded as well as several large air tankers.
Firefighters were concerned for nighttime down canyon winds impacting the community of Washington.
“We’re making good progress on the hose lays and hand line construction,” Tahoe National Forest Incident Commander Jason Flores said. “There’s a couple of residential structures here, a community church camp, they’re doing really good on that end. The fire is currently holding on the Alpha Road.”
“Tonight’s plan is to continue to grab containment on the incident,” Flores said. “We do anticipate resources will be on the incident for the next couple of days or so.”
Flores mentioned significant resources will be coming in Wednesday night with a full plan for tomorrow’s fire fight.