Saturday 08/19
Update: 7:30 p.m: The Highway Fire is approximately 40 acres. The fire perimeter has not changed. Containment is now 30 percent according to the Tahoe National Forest.
Fire personnel continue to work on mopping up and extinguishing any hotspots deep within the containment lines according to Tahoe National Forest officials.
1:00 p.m: All evacuation orders and warnings on the Highway Fire have been lifted according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
Zones: E-030, E315-A, E-315-B and E-316 are now clear.
Washington Road continues to stay closed except for local access.
"Alpha Road south of Alpha Loop remains closed as fire crews continue finalizing their work in the area. A big thank you to our firefighters for a job well done & to the affected residents for your cooperation and partnership in a safe evacuation & repopulation," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said via twitter.
8:00 a.m.
The fire is currently approximately 40 acres. This is due to more accurate mapping, according to the Tahoe National Forest. The fire has not grown overnight. Containment remains at 25 percent.
Fire resources continue to work today to strengthen containment lines and mop up.
Friday 08/18
7:05 p.m
Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officials are excluding lightning as a cause of the Highway Fire, which was first reported Wednesday off of Highway 20 and outside of the town of Washington.
Tahoe National Forest law enforcement officer Brian Donnelly announced the new information to residents in the Little town of Washington during an update at the Washington Fire Department building.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Those with information are asked to step forward.
Residents were also asked when non-residents might be allowed back in to the town of Washington, which is dependent upon the amount of fire personnel working along Washington Road.
Nevada County Sheriff's officers did not want to estimate when the road will open to non-residents, but said they would be notified as soon as that changes.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office in consultation with the US Forest Service, has reduced Zone NCO-E030 from an evacuation order to a WARNING. Alpha Road remains closed from Alpha Loop to the north and to Omega and Hwy 20 to the south due to ongoing firefighting efforts. Please remain on alert and be prepared to evacuate if fire conditions worsen. Continue to monitor updates at www.readynevadacounty.org and community.zonehaven.com.
Road Update: Washington Road between the town of Washington at Washington Creek to Phelps Hill Rd, remains inside the evacuation area of Zone E315A - HOWEVER at 8:00pm tonight, Friday 8/18/23, we will be opening Washington Road for Town of Washington residents use only, until otherwise indicated. Please be advised that this is subject to change if fire conditions and safety considerations warrant. Also, there are a lot of first responder personnel and equipment along the route, PLEASE use caution while traveling along Washington Road.
E315B: Washington Rd south of Phelps Hill Rd to Hwy 20 remains under an evacuation WARNING. Continue to be vigilant and follow fire updates.
Please travel carefully as fire personnel continue to work in the area
8:00 a.m: No significant fire growth reported overnight. Fire remains at a reported approximate 35 acres and 10% containment.
Today, fire resources will continue to reinforce line surrounding the fire along with helicopter support.
Heavy fuels within fire perimeter may continue to create visible smoke in the area.
North Bay Incident Management Team arrived this morning to provide incident support.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Thursday 08/17
5:21 p.m: The Nevada County Sheriff's Office in consultation with the US Forest Service, is modifying the evacuation zones for the Highway Fire near the town of Washington as of 5 p.m. the Evacuation Order for Zone NCO-E316, the Town of Washington, is reduced to a warning. Washington Road between Phelps Hill Road and Town of Washington road remains under an evacuation Order: therefore, residents will only be able to access town of Washington via Washington Road with law enforcement escort this evening between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. tonight. Otherwise, Town of Washington residents will only be able to come and go from Gaston or Relief Hill Road while the evacuation order remains in place along Washington Road north of Phelps Hill.
Zone NCO-E315 is being split into two zones as follows: E315BA: Washington Rd north of Phelps Hill Road to the Town of Washington will remain under evacuation order. E315B: Washgington Road south of Phelps Hill Road to Highway 20 will be reduced to a warning status.
As of press time Thursday the current fire perimeter is nearest to Zone NCO-030, which remained under mandatory evacuation.
The Highway Fire is currently burning at 30 acres and is five percent contained.
For assistance evacuating or finding a safe place for animals please contact the Nevada County Dispatch Center at (530) 265-7880.
10:15 a.m: Smoke inversion starting to lift. Aircraft and Tahoe National Forest Helicopter 514 now able to support fire suppression.
Fire remains under 31 acres at approx 5% containment.
Evacuation orders and warning remain in place. Nevada County Sheriff will begin escorting evacuated campers to retrieve belongings from their evacuated campsites. Please connect with Nevada County Sheriff's Office for more information or call 211 for more information/resources. — Tahoe National Forest
Initially posted: Wednesday 08/16
Firefighters gained some control on a vegetation fire burning outside of the Little Town of Washington Wednesday afternoon.
As of press time Wednesday, the fire was reportedly boxed in with retardant and holding on Alpha Road at 25 acres and 5 percent containment.
Smoke was visible from the Washington overlook east of Nevada City by approximately 2:30 p.m. Firefighters initially sized the incident at 1 acre and burning at a moderate rate of spread.
At 2:50 p.m. the fire’s incident command reported the blaze to be 2-3 acres with a moderate rate of spread, while the air attack overhead reported several spot fires burning ahead of the conflagration.
Evacuation warnings were given for NCO-E318 as well as NCO-E015. Evacuation orders were given for NCO-E315, NCO-E316, and NCO-E030 as of press time.
By 4:03 p.m. the fire — named the Highway Fire — had grown to 25 acres with zero percent containment.
At just after 6 p.m. firefighters called the fire 5 percent contained.
Firefighters on the ground worked up towards the Alpha Road with hose lays.
A previous fuels management project had been conducted near Alpha Road and firefighters utilized the fuel break to slow the fire and gain containment.
During the initial call, Grass Valley air tanker 88 was dispatched to the Siskiyou County fires, but was called back to help with the Highway Fire. Grass Valley air tanker 89 was reportedly having some maintenance done back at McClellan air base in Sacramento. Multiple type 1 and type 2 helicopters from the region also responded as well as several large air tankers.
Firefighters were concerned for nighttime down canyon winds impacting the community of Washington.
“We’re making good progress on the hose lays and hand line construction,” Tahoe National Forest Incident Commander Jason Flores said. “There’s a couple of residential structures here, a community church camp, they’re doing really good on that end. The fire is currently holding on the Alpha Road.”
“Tonight’s plan is to continue to grab containment on the incident,” Flores said. “We do anticipate resources will be on the incident for the next couple of days or so.”
Flores mentioned significant resources will be coming in Wednesday night with a full plan for tomorrow’s fire fight.