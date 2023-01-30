UPDATE 11:05 a.m.:
Banner Quaker Hill Road from Cascade Shores is back open with roadways sanded and signs turned for through traffic, according to a release from the Nevada County public works department.
Banner Quaker Hill Road from Cascade Shores is currently closed due to icy conditions, according to a release from the Nevada County public works department. Pasquale Road is advised as the alternate route.
"Please observe all traffic control signs and the instructions of onsite personnel," the release stated. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience."
