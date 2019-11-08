Update about the National Hotel: Opening date set for summer

Many people may wonder about the status of construction at the National Hotel — and when it will conclude.

Outreach and events coordinator for National Exchange Hotels Erin Lewis resolved some of those questions.

The liaison between the community and hotel said the building’s infrastructure was in poor condition. What was discovered laying beneath the floor boards often needed refurbishing.

“It’s been an adventure for sure,” said Lewis.

Lewis said an announcement will be made once an opening date has been determined, but for now it is slated for early summer.

A full bar will be on the second floor, said Lewis, where individuals can grab a drink, enjoy small bites and check out the veranda. The Rector Room will open as a private dining and event space.

On the first floor, the hotel will include American fine dining, which will be tied to the appropriate season. A chef hasn’t yet been hired, Lewis said.

“Adjacent to the hotel’s restaurant, the bar will expand seating (near) the windows facing Broad Street,” wrote Lewis in an email.

The hotel will continue featuring historic art and hopes to honor the many eras of its history.

“Paint colors were chosen to mimic the underlying 150-year-old brick and original steel shutters,” wrote Lewis, adding that the pool will be replaced by a courtyard.

Lewis said dozens of people will be hired at the hotel when it opens.

