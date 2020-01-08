Upcoming Grass Valley class for those with chronic conditions

Connecting Point is hosting a free workshop to help Nevada County residents prioritize their long-term health. “Living Well with a Chronic Condition” is geared toward folks with health conditions such as heart disease, arthritis, depression and emphysema. Over this six-week course, participants will share experiences, make action plans, and problem-solve alongside others with chronic conditions. This innovative and interactive workshop will help improve quality of life and lower health care costs. Participants will learn techniques for dealing with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation; build strength and endurance; and learn how to effectively communicate with family, friends and health professionals. Weekly classes are from 2 to 4:30 p.m. from Jan. 16 to Feb. 20 at the Cedar Park Apartments’ Community Room, 210 Sutton Way in Grass Valley.

All Connecting Point classes are free and open to the public. For more information or to register, call Karen at 530-274-5601 or register online at http://www.connectingpoint.org/events. Connecting Point is a public agency dedicated to supporting the health and well-being of our community. Learn more at http://www.connectingpoint.org.